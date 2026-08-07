Neil Young & THE CHROME HEARTS Announce New Album SECOND SONG

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Neil Young and THE CHROME HEARTS will release SECOND SONG, their second studio album together, via Reprise Records. The seven-track collection was recorded in analog at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, and produced by Lou Adler and The Volume Dealers, the production name for Young and Niko Bolas.

SECOND SONG is set for release on September 18th. SECOND SONG features seven songs written by Young, five of which are previously unreleased, and two of which are unreleased versions ('Casting Me Away From You' and 'I'll Love You Forever'). The mostly acoustic song cycle recalls a wistful, deeply personal musical kinship to some of Young's earlier works found on 'Comes A Time' or 'Prairie Wind'.

With his band The Chrome Hearts, Neil Young is on the path of discovery once more, with new players in the aggregation. The Chrome Hearts includes drummer Anthony LeGerfo, bassist Corey McCormick, guitarist Micah Nelson and longtime legend Spooner Oldham on keyboards.

SECOND SONG opens a new door, again, for Young. The lyrics of the title song lead the way: 'Through smoking leaves of time the words just tumbled forward in this second song of mine...'

Tracklisting

1. The Foggy Edge Of Time

2. Day After Day

3. Earth Girl

4. Second Song

5. Casting Me Away From You

6. Soon I Might Be Going

7. I'll Love You Forever

All songs written by Neil Young. Published by Bandita LLC (ASCAP). Produced by: Lou Adler and The Volume Dealers (Neil Young and Niko Bolas) with Associate Producers: Anthony LoGerfo and Manny Adler. Engineered by: John Hanlon at Shangri-La Studios. Recorded at: ShangriLa Studios in Malibu. Analog Mixes by: John Hanlon at The Village. Mastered by: Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts are:

Neil Young: vocals, upright piano, acoustic & electric guitar, vibes, mellotron, marxophone, harmonica.

Anthony LoGerfo: drums, wave drum

Corey McCormick: bass, vocals

Micah Nelson: electric guitar, vocals

Spooner Oldham: Hammond B3 organ, Farfisa organ, pump organ, piano, mellotron, vibes

All formats will be available at The Greedy Hand, the Neil Young Archives Official Store as well as Neil Young Archives (NYA), music retailers everywhere and most DSPs.

SECOND SONG includes five previously unreleased songs written by Young along with new versions of Casting Me Away From You and I'll Love You Forever. The album, described as a mostly acoustic song cycle in the tradition of Comes A Time and Prairie Wind, features THE CHROME HEARTS lineup of Anthony LeGerfo on drums, Corey McCormick on bass, Micah Nelson on guitar and Spooner Oldham on keyboards. The release is set to arrive on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Photo Credit: ROXX



Photo Credit: ROXX

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