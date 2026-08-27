seeTrees Releases New Folk-Rock Single ALL THESE THINGS

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Southern California band seeTrees has released a new single, 'All These Things,' a warm, reflective ode to finding love and fulfillment beyond material possessions. Rooted in the belief that life's richest moments often come once you let go of the endless pursuit of more, the track puts a spotlight on love, presence, and contentment. 'All These Things' is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Produced by Luke Adams (Jacob Dylan, Pete Yorn), 'All These Things' is a mellow, guitar-driven, folk-rock track with a comforting, throwback feel that captures the quiet joy of choosing presence over pursuit. The opening line, 'Lovers fading away from it all / back to simple times,' features calm, indie vocals easing into a laid-back groove that feels both timeless and peaceful. Inspired by the easygoing spirit of legends like Neil Young, Wilco, and George Harrison, the song pairs breezy, Americana textures with heartfelt storytelling, inviting listeners to slow down and savour what truly matters.

''All These Things' is a love song longing for less,' songwriter and frontman Drew Lawrence explains. 'It's a pondering of a life that disengages from chasing materialism and embraces the peace that comes from just being present with the ones you love.'

As the arrangement gently unfolds, Lawrence reflects on a relationship untouched by worldly expectations, realizing that a relationship flourishes independent of belongings and may even deepen in their absence. Lyrics such as 'One bed apartment / Room for no one / Memories reborn / A love that was never torn,' and the meditative refrain, 'We could be all these things / Nothing and everything,' capture the beauty of building a meaningful life through companionship rather than accumulation. By the song's conclusion, listeners arrive at a place of quiet liberation, releasing the pressure to constantly strive, embracing the serenity found in simply being present.

Mastered by Josh Goode, the recording was elevated by guitar work from Jason Abraham Roberts (Spoon, Norah Jones), bass by Aaron Michael Stern (Gary Clark Jr., Curtis Harding, Laura Jean Anderson), and drums from producer Luke Adams.

The story of 'All These Things' stretches back to December 2024, when the group debuted it live during their performance at the iconic Los Angeles songwriter venue, Hotel Cafe. Since then, it has become a staple of nearly every seeTrees set, steadily growing into a fan favorite long before its official release.

That early momentum mirrors the band's own origin story. Formed in Los Angeles in 2024, seeTrees grew out of the creative partnership between songwriter Drew Lawrence, formerly of the Americana outfit The Dales, and producer Luke Adams. Lawrence, who co-wrote Christina Perri's multi-platinum hit 'Jar of Hearts,' joins Adams in crafting evocative rock songs that blend folk, Americana, and classic rock influences into something both nostalgic and refreshingly current.

Following the release of their debut album, Greater Than The Past, the group is currently on a West Coast summer tour ahead of their second album, due this December. The band's previously released singles 'Break in the Light,' 'Easy Times,' and 'Lights Out in the City' have earned praise from Big Takeover Magazine, Atwood Magazine, Buzzbands.LA, Rock Era Magazine, and received airplay on 88.5 FM - The SoCal Sound.

With its soft, sentimental melodies, thoughtful lyricism, and enduring message that love trumps material wealth, 'All These Things' serves as a reminder that life's greatest rewards are often ones that can't be bought. 'All These Things' is available now on all major platforms.

Photo Credit: - Anthony Bradley



Photo Credit: - Anthony Bradley

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