Äyanna Rings In The Holiday Season With 'Christmas All Year'

Captivating singer and songwriter Äyanna rings in the holiday season with her incredible Christmas single “Christmas All Year”.

Inspired by R&B legends like Mariah Carey and Destiny's Child's Christmas offerings, this festive bop showcases Äyanna's inimitable vocal range and pop girlie sensibilities with a sprinkling of Christmas cheer. The single arrives today with a sparkling, festive video directed by Jodeci Zimmerman of Äyanna in a glistening winter wonderland.

This track follows her ground-breaking debut In A Perfect World EP released earlier this year via LVRN. The striking body of work arrived amidst of a slew of early co-signs for the young artist from celebrated artists such Stormzy, Summer Walker, SPINALL to name a few. The towering body of work centered around her signature mosaic of pop, infused with R&B, soul and beyond quickly earned her large acclaim and established her own uncharted lane in music with support from Complex, The Independent, Crack, The Line of Best Fit, Teen Vogue, +44 Amazon, Spotify RADAR UK and more. 

Äyanna first captured the attention of the internet and industry tastemakers, through her now viral home videos that showcased her vocal prowess. She now joins the ranks of celebrated LVRN artists such as 6LACK, Summer Walker, DVSN, Davido, SPINALL, Baby Tate and more. With the support of the groundbreaking label and collective, it's undeniable that Äyanna will establish herself even further as a force in music and beyond.

Growing up in both East London and Jamaica, Äyanna's music draws from the rich sounds of her upbringing imparted on her by her English and Jamaican-born parents, resulting in a style that's both soulful, fresh and irresistible. She began singing at four years old and at nineteen she walked away from a promising career in law to pursue her dream of making music. Soon after, one of the first three songs she ever wrote, “Party Tricks,” became a big hit and has since amassed millions of streams. 

Additionally, Äyanna made her worldwide television debut with an explosive performance at the European MTV Awards alongside globally renowned artists Spinall and Nasty C of their song “Power (Remember Who You Are)” with DJ Snake. The track is featured in the short film, The Flipper's Skate Heist, that's out now and it spotlights Äyanna's dynamic songwriting and singing prowess. With so many monumental feats already under her belt including features in i-D, The Face, Hunger, Clash and more, the young artist's ascend is one not to be missed.



