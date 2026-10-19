tripleS Returns With 'ASSEMBLE26 pt.2'
The single represents the "&" that links pt.1 "LOVE", which was released this June, and pt.3 "POP."
tripleS has returned with "Andless," the second chapter of its ASSEMBLE26 series. The single represents the "&" that links pt.1 "LOVE", which was released this June, and pt.3 "POP."
Just as "AND" is the conjunction that connects one thing to another, the title "Andless" embodies moments that will never end and the group's infinite possibilities.
ASSEMBLE26 pt.1 told a story of courage to those who keep holding on to their dreams despite pain, hardship, and the challenges they face along the way. The second part of the series shows a group that is confident and unstoppable.
Created in collaboration with the music production team behind KPop Demon Hunters, "Andless" adds explosive energy to a powerful electronic pop sound that tripleS has never attempted until now.
The song captures the dynamic energy and overwhelming impact that emerge when all 24 members become one, proving the group's formidable presence and pointing to a potential that will only keep expanding.
Listen to the album here and check out the 'Andless' music video!
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