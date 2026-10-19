tripleS Returns With 'ASSEMBLE26 pt.2'

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tripleS has returned with "Andless," the second chapter of its ASSEMBLE26 series. The single represents the "&" that links pt.1 "LOVE", which was released this June, and pt.3 "POP."

Just as "AND" is the conjunction that connects one thing to another, the title "Andless" embodies moments that will never end and the group's infinite possibilities.

ASSEMBLE26 pt.1 told a story of courage to those who keep holding on to their dreams despite pain, hardship, and the challenges they face along the way. The second part of the series shows a group that is confident and unstoppable.

Created in collaboration with the music production team behind KPop Demon Hunters, "Andless" adds explosive energy to a powerful electronic pop sound that tripleS has never attempted until now.

The song captures the dynamic energy and overwhelming impact that emerge when all 24 members become one, proving the group's formidable presence and pointing to a potential that will only keep expanding.

Listen to the album here and check out the 'Andless' music video!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 17 Hrs 42 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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