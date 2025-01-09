some fear Share New Single 'The Faucet Does All The Crying'

Listen to some fear's final preview of their forthcoming self-titled debut album.
Oklahoma City’s some fear, the four-piece band led by Branden “Bran” Palesano, are excited to share the final preview of their self-titled debut album, some fear, arriving January 16, 2025, via Houston’s tastemaking Rite Field Records.
They are sharing the final song of the record, “The Faucet Does All The Crying,” a heavily emotional track that circles finding a place in the world. some fear was recorded in the band’s home studio and self-produced with mastering from Boone Patrello (Teethe).
“This is one of the first songs I wrote for the album, and it was originally going to be the name for the album,” says Palesano. “I was in a place where I felt numb to everything around me, I needed to feel something, and this song was a cathartic release for me at the time. It’s me at my most vulnerable and because of that I felt very proud of this song.”
Today’s release arrives after previously shared previews, “The Road,” “Worm” and “Skin I Can’t Peel.” The first previews of their imminent debut, these tracks served as an introduction to this new, fine-tuned era of the band. Together, these recent singles establish the group as a new force to reckon with, ready to embark into a hazy universe of longing, loss and loneliness.
some fear released their debut EP, Picture, last year onto 7” vinyl in two variants via Rite Field Records. Both variants are available now.
Coming off a busy 2024 filled with local shows with contemporaries like Skirts and They Are Gutting A Body of Water, some fear will appear live across Texas and Oklahoma in next week. For more information, see below or visit here.
JANUARY
17 - Resonant Head - Oklahoma City, OK w/ Chelsea Days
18 - Chess Club - Austin, TX w/ Alexalone
19 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX w/ Foster Pettit
20 - Rubber Gloves - Denton, TX w/ My Point of You
some fear began as a solo endeavor in 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK when Branden “Bran” Palesano released a rough demo on Bandcamp. The project, initially driven by his solitary songwriting process—where he dwells on his thoughts and crafts chord progressions in one sitting—soon evolved into a full band. Bran’s vision was realized with the addition of Ray Morgan, Lennon Bramlett, and James Tunell, who added another dimension to the sound. The band’s sound can be described as chill and melancholic, a blend of slowcore and lo-fi rock that resonates with a profound sense of introspection. From a solitary project to a dynamic quartet, some fear continues to carve out a unique niche in the music scene with their deeply personal and genre-blending approach.
Photo credit: Alannah Notley
Videos