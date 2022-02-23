slenderbodies Announce 'simple shapes' Album

California based, indie-pop duo slenderbodies announce their upcoming album, simple shapes, due June 10. Today, the duo released double singles, "tiger balm (magenta)" and "i can't make up my mind."

'"tiger balm (magenta)' was written about wanting to find balance in love, consistency and comfort. magenta is a color that is in between hot and cold, so essentially a metaphor for finding a comfortable middle ground, or becoming a non-polarized version of oneself," said slenderbodies.

In discussing, "i can't make up my mind," they said, "exploring indecision. every facet of our lives were controlled by your decisions, and the thought of that can be overwhelming or overbearing at times. These extend even to choices like choosing the bed you sleep in which could help or hurt your health years down the line, or your simplest of hobbies becoming your career path or what you are known for, just because you decided to try it one day. Likewise, lack of choice can decide things for you sometimes."

The 16-track, progressive and punchy, dream-pop album includes plenty of lush percussive guitars, synth and fun grooves in the drums.. The album title is derived from its title track, tying the record together with the song lyrics: leaving a trail of simple shapes - a metaphor for leaving a trail of significant memories as life progresses.

"All we really have are the little moments, and this is at the core of the themes of escapism, joy, frustration and emotional coping that are at the core of this record," said the duo. "the new album explores a theme of lack of authenticity through representing ourselves online. Our first single, 'plastic parts' was the genesis of this, and is further explored through the concept of the mannequins in our visual content. beyond that initial theme, we explore themes of staying present as a means to deal with difficult things in the world, and paying attention to the role that music plays in our lives to let us escape into another world. overall theme of looking for contentment and consistent comfort over explosive fleeting joys"

Listen to the new singles here: