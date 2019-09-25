pronoun Unveils Music Video for 'temporary tantrum'

One woman band pronoun (Alyse Vellturo) is here to remind you that heartache is fleeting on her track, "temporary tantrum." Today, she returns with the visual that showcases some major John Hughes vibes. The track comes from her debut album i'll show you stronger.

i'll show you stronger started to materialize as early as 2016 with her debut EP as pronoun, there's no one new around you. Enduring "a horrible breakup," she refocused on her artistry and wrote this initial body of work in between day jobs in the industry. Upheld by her production, instrumentation, and voice, pronoun attracted widespread critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, Boston Globe, NPR, The Line of Best Fit, and many more.

With blissed out synths and upbeat drum beats that serve as a stunning juxtaposition to the lyrical narrative, Alyse's blazing vocals self-consciously reflect on feelings of embarrassment. She explains; "temporary tantrum was written about that moment in the relationship when you realize you've been played. although in that moment it's heart breaking and you feel like the biggest idiot, you know that eventually you will come out on the other end and use that experience to grow."

Performing alongside iconic artists & supporters such as Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Turnober and more, pronoun is now gearing up for her US tour as direct support for Jimmy Eat World.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sat - Nov.2 - Washington's - Fort Collins, CO

Mon - Nov.4 - Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

Tue - Nov. 5 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

Wed - Nov. 6 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Fri - Nov. 8 - The Rust Belt - East Moline, IL

Sat - Nov. 9 - Bluebird Nightclub - Bloomington, IN

Sun - Nov. 10 - Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Tue - Nov. 12 - The Capitol Room - Harrisburg, PA

Wed - Nov. 13 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

Fri - Nov. 15 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

Sat - Nov. 16 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Mon - Nov. 18 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

Tue - Nov. 19 - The National - Richmond, VA

Wed - Nov. 20 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Thu - Nov. 21 - 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA





Related Articles View More Music Stories