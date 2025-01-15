Poptropicaslutz! Share New Single 'tryna get that kate moss 2025'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genre-fluid musical duo poptropicaslutz! have announced their sophomore album ‘the new 925’ out March 28th via Epitaph Records. Building on the release of lead single “mdma keeps the doctor away” back in December, praised by Rolling Stone UK for its “rap-infused verses and sing-song deliveries”, the band presents a new puzzle-piece to the project with single “tryna get that kate moss 2025.”

Over euphoric experimental pop and hip-hop influences, Nick Crawford (23) and Christian Cicilia (22) display their creative chemistry with quick-witted, autotuned lines that appear lighthearted on the surface. Using the gym and getting fit as metaphors for the shedding of emotional baggage rather than physical pounds, the band sings of setting yourself free of the weight of expectations to reveal your true strength.

Beneath its message of mental and emotional growth, the music video takes the vanity of the lyrics at face value and reflects them back without irony. The abstract visual, directed by Kahre and Max Durante, is a cinematic montage of the oiled-up pts! members flexing their gains in a gym, with superimposed footage of 90’s fashion runways, clips of fitness videos, and other impressive displays of athleticism. The band comments on the seemingly conflicting themes, stating:

"While trying to convince yourself that you’re letting go of the need for external validation, at the same time, you’re pining for it. Basically saying “I'm doing this for me, but don’t I look good doing it?””

The follow up to their 2023 debut full-length is a distinctly modern refinement of their glitched-out meets nostalgic sound. Across a catalog totaling over 50 Million streams, they’ve built on elements of hyperpop, pop-punk and rap, heavily influenced by the early 2000s alternative scene. On ‘the new 925’ the NY natives (& recent LA transplants) revitalize their hip-hop roots with innovative production from longtime collaborators kodeblooded and aldrch, and vocal deliveries influenced by the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert & A$AP Rocky.

The band discusses the sonic shifts while also acknowledging the similarities to their past output: “We made the conscious decision to kill the old f*cking poptropicaslutz!, but there's certain vibes and deliveries on the new project that’s reminiscent of our old music. Maybe it feels a little emo or, there’s rock elements to some songs. We’re just bouncing between genres because we have so many influences. We don’t want to conform, and I know a lot of people love us for that.”

After cutting their teeth on Soundcloud, poptropicaslutz! reached a viral moment on Tik-Tok for their debut single “grandma got runover by a lawnmower” (2020) which Fashionably Early described as a meeting of “post-hardcore and rap”. Reeling from the online buzz, the band started to develop a cult-like following around New York that has now grown into a dedicated fanbase. In recent years pts! has leaned into their electronic and guitar-led influences that caught the attention of Epitaph Records, where they released 2 EP’s before their first album Face For The Radio (2023), a collection of “complex and dynamic pop songs best visualized as colorful mosaic paintings of sound” (Ones To Watch).

Photo Credit: Max Durante

