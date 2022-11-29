poptropicaslutz! & Magnolia Park Collab On New Single 'catastrophe'

Long Island based hyper-punk duo, poptropicaslutz!, share a new single titled "catastrophe" with Epitaph labelmates Magnolia Park. Produced by Lucky West (DREAMERS, Weathers) and Morgoth (Polyphia, JuiceWrld), the Gen-Z musicians come together for an intersection of hyper-pop and easy-core, supported by a shared pop sensibility.

"catastrophe is a song about self-destruction and collateral damage..... when her murderous rampage just wasn't enough of a red flag," poptropicaslutz! explain. Magnolia Park also comment, "This song makes being taken advantage of feel so sweet and heartbreaking."

Over dreamlike synths and a pulsating rhythm racing at breakneck speed, poptropicaslutz! members Nick Crawford and Christian Cicillia trade witty lines as the track is overtaken by the fullness of heavy guitar riffs and doomsday-esque drums. Magnolia Park vocalist Joshua Roberts lends an impassioned vocal breakdown blended with electronics for this dystopian daydream.

poptropicaslutz! - comprised of 20-year old Christian Cicilia and 21-year-old Nick Crawford - are genuinely living out their dream. Newly signed to punk/alternative incubator Epitaph Records and actively working on the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2022 just in case the world ends DELUXE EP, which is produced in part by the band's close collaborator Aldrch (Midwxst, Aldn, Contradash) and mixed by Brian Moncarz (Alice Cooper, Circa Survive) and Matt Mallpass (Blink 182, Trippie Redd).

As songwriters, Cicilia and Crawford both draw considerable inspiration from a variety of genres and decades, imbuing their glitched-out, auto-tuned melodies with elements of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, Kelly Clarkson, the Black Eyed Peas, and '10s SoundCloud rap.

Listen to the new single here: