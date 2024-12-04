of Montreal to Embark on 'The Sunlandic Twins' 20th Anniversary 2025 US Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of 2024’s acclaimed album Lady On The Cusp, art-rock heroes of Montreal have announced a 2025 North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal studio album The Sunlandic Twins.

With this collection, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Barnes (he/she/they) followed up their 2004 Polyvinyl debut, Satanic Panic in the Attic, with what became the band’s most commercially successful album to date. Originally released in April 2005, the groundbreaking record marked a significant turning point for of Montreal, showcasing Barnes’ evolving songwriting and a shift towards a more electronic and dance-oriented sound.

The Sunlandic Twins set Barnes on a path to becoming one of the most influential songwriters in independent pop music. The album’s success paved the way for more critically acclaimed releases, numerous late-night TV appearances—including The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon—and brilliant collaborations with artists such as Solange, Janelle Monáe, and Jon Brion. of Montreal went on to perform across the globe, gracing festival stages at Coachella, Sasquatch!, Pitchfork Music Festival, and beyond, while also amassing hundreds of millions of streams worldwide.

Heralded for their irresistible gender and genre-bending electronic synth-pop, Kevin Barnes’ live show brings the album to life with kaleidoscopic visuals and playful on-stage antics. Making stops in NYC, DC, Boston, Philadelphia and more, be sure to catch Montreal’s The Sunlandic Twins 20th Anniversary North American Tour in a city near you.

Tour Dates

12/14: Athens, GA @ The Classic Center Arena #

12/15: Austin, TX @ Radio/East - Holiday Hootenanny

3/21: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

3/22: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

3/23: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

3/24: Portsmouth, VA @ 3S Artspace %

3/25: Boston, MA @ Royale %

3/26: Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall %

3/27: Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts %

3/28: Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry %

3/29: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle %

# w/ The B-52’s

% w/ cumgirl8

Comments