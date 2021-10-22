Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

morgxn Unveils New Single 'The Way It Was'

The track is from margin's upcoming EP, set to be released on November 11.

Oct. 22, 2021 Â 
Nashville-born and based artist morgxn unveils a brand-new single from his highly anticipated forthcoming EP. Listen to "THE WAY IT WAS" below!

After receiving a flood of hatred and hurtful comments when posting a Tik Tok teasing the new song, morgxn decided to team up with The Trevor Project-an LGBTQ+ support organization offering a 24/7 hotline and trained counselors to LGBTQ+ youth-and hopes the incident brings awareness to the dangers of bullying on the Internet. A portion of the sales from his new merch with be donated to the organization.

"I was the victim of bullying growing up without knowing there was a lifeline out there to keep going," morgxn says. "THE WAY IT WAS' is about reclaiming that spark I lost due to the pandemic and getting older. When I got a bunch of hate on the Internet it reminded me that 'the way it was' didn't always make room for people like me and so many I love. But there's something powerful about reclaiming that joy and that hope that no one can ever take away from you."

MERIDIAN: vol 2 EP is set for release on November 11, and on November 1 morgxn is hitting the road with Smallpools for a North American tour. List of dates below.

Nashville-born Morgan Isaac Karr, best known as morgxn, released his debut album vital in 2018 including the hit lead single "home" featuring Walk The Moon. The track was a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit, landing on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and Billboard Rock Airplay Chart. He has toured extensively with the likes of X Ambassadors, Phoebe Ryan, miike snow, Skylar Grey and more, and has played festivals worldwide including Lollapalooza, Firefly and Hangout.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

November 1-The Loft-Atlanta, GA
November 2-Motorco Music Hall-Durham, NC
November 4-Brighton Music Hall-Boston, MA
November 5-The Foundry at The Fillmore-Philadelphia, PA
November 6-Music Hall of Williamsburg-Brooklyn, NY
November 7-Union Stage-Washington DC
November 9-Adelaide Hall-Toronto, ON
November 10-Blind Pig-Ann Arbor, MI
November 11-Grog Shop-Cleveland, OH
November 13-Bottom Lounge-Chicago, IL
November 14-Fine Line Music Cafe-Minneapolis, MN
November 16-Encore at the Uptown Theater-Kansas City, MO
November 17-Blueberry Hill Duck Room-University City, MO
November 18-Exit/In-Nashville, TN
February 3-House of Blues Bronze Peacock-Houston, TX
February 4-Antone's-Austin, TX
February 5-Club Dada-Dallas, TX
February 8-Valley Bar-Phoenix, AZ
February 9-House of Blues Voodoo Room-San Diego, CA
February 11-Roxy Theatre-Los Angeles, CA
February 12-Popscene-San Francisco, CA
February 14-Polaris Hall-Portland, OR
February 15-The Crocodile-Seattle, WA
February 17-Hangar House at Infinity Event Center-Salt Lake City, UT
February 18-Marquis Theatre-Denver, CO
February 20-Vanguard-Tulsa, OK


