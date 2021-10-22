morgxn Unveils New Single 'The Way It Was'

Nashville-born and based artist morgxn unveils a brand-new single from his highly anticipated forthcoming EP. Listen to "THE WAY IT WAS" below!

After receiving a flood of hatred and hurtful comments when posting a Tik Tok teasing the new song, morgxn decided to team up with The Trevor Project-an LGBTQ+ support organization offering a 24/7 hotline and trained counselors to LGBTQ+ youth-and hopes the incident brings awareness to the dangers of bullying on the Internet. A portion of the sales from his new merch with be donated to the organization.

"I was the victim of bullying growing up without knowing there was a lifeline out there to keep going," morgxn says. "THE WAY IT WAS' is about reclaiming that spark I lost due to the pandemic and getting older. When I got a bunch of hate on the Internet it reminded me that 'the way it was' didn't always make room for people like me and so many I love. But there's something powerful about reclaiming that joy and that hope that no one can ever take away from you."

MERIDIAN: vol 2 EP is set for release on November 11, and on November 1 morgxn is hitting the road with Smallpools for a North American tour. List of dates below.

Nashville-born Morgan Isaac Karr, best known as morgxn, released his debut album vital in 2018 including the hit lead single "home" featuring Walk The Moon. The track was a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit, landing on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and Billboard Rock Airplay Chart. He has toured extensively with the likes of X Ambassadors, Phoebe Ryan, miike snow, Skylar Grey and more, and has played festivals worldwide including Lollapalooza, Firefly and Hangout.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

November 1-The Loft-Atlanta, GA

November 2-Motorco Music Hall-Durham, NC

November 4-Brighton Music Hall-Boston, MA

November 5-The Foundry at The Fillmore-Philadelphia, PA

November 6-Music Hall of Williamsburg-Brooklyn, NY

November 7-Union Stage-Washington DC

November 9-Adelaide Hall-Toronto, ON

November 10-Blind Pig-Ann Arbor, MI

November 11-Grog Shop-Cleveland, OH

November 13-Bottom Lounge-Chicago, IL

November 14-Fine Line Music Cafe-Minneapolis, MN

November 16-Encore at the Uptown Theater-Kansas City, MO

November 17-Blueberry Hill Duck Room-University City, MO

November 18-Exit/In-Nashville, TN

February 3-House of Blues Bronze Peacock-Houston, TX

February 4-Antone's-Austin, TX

February 5-Club Dada-Dallas, TX

February 8-Valley Bar-Phoenix, AZ

February 9-House of Blues Voodoo Room-San Diego, CA

February 11-Roxy Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

February 12-Popscene-San Francisco, CA

February 14-Polaris Hall-Portland, OR

February 15-The Crocodile-Seattle, WA

February 17-Hangar House at Infinity Event Center-Salt Lake City, UT

February 18-Marquis Theatre-Denver, CO

February 20-Vanguard-Tulsa, OK