mor Shares New Single 'Father's Ending,' North American Tour Sept 26

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mor has released a new single, 'Father's Ending,' out now via Capitol Records Nashville.

After exploring family tragedy on such independently released singles 'Strong' and 'Fill My Lungs,' mor boldly rejects a legacy he had no part in building and forges his own path on 'Father's Ending.' Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, mor sings, 'Say the apple don't fall far / But I see miles between us / I'm not my father's ending / I'm just his son / Don't call me by the blood that I come from.' The song, which mor wrote with Brian Stanley and Ryan Levine, was produced by Andrew Wells (Phoebe Bridgers, Teddy Swims).

Sharing the story behind 'Father's Ending,' mor said,

'I wrote 'Father's Ending' after years of struggling with being compared to my father. At the age of two, my father murdered my mother. He was imprisoned for 15 years and I grew up with my grandmother while simultaneously being raised by my aunt and uncle, which was a blessing. But throughout those years, I was constantly compared to my father and told I would fail and end up just like him. And I hated that. I hated being compared to someone who not only wasn't in my life to have any impact but who had also killed my mother. I was being compared to a murderer.

So, after a call with someone in my family who told me I was just like my dad, I hung up the phone and immediately wrote the chorus to 'Father's Ending.' I then went on to touch on all the things I had been feeling about growing up without my father and mother and how it was hard to escape his shadow. I hope this song makes people feel seen, whether they have been through similar situations or not, and I hope it heals them.'

The visual, directed by Harrison Shook (Medium Build, Casper Sage), taps into the age-old tradition of campfire storytelling, with mor performing by the light of a fire he's built at the water's edge. When he heads into the lake to cleanse himself of the past, he finds himself immersed in blood and facing his worst fears.

mor is currently opening for Brenn! on his North American tour, which visits Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts tonight. The run also includes a show at Irving Plaza in New York City tomorrow, September 26. It will wrap up at Exit/In in Nashville on October 10. Earlier this year he supported Buffalo Traffic Jam and opened for Tristan Trincado.

The 23-year-old's highly personal songs have clearly resonated with fans. Clips he's posted from tracks like 'Father's Ending,' which has generated more than 15 million views across tease posts, and 'Fill My Lungs' have gained significant traction online. Now based in Nashville, mor grew up in West Virginia. He's a natural storyteller who blends elements of folk and country and writes with a rare emotional clarity, drawing from a life marked by loss, growth, resilience and, ultimately, hope.

mor – 2026 Tour Dates (opening for Brenn!)

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

9/26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

9/29 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

10/1 – Charlotte, NC – Amos' Southend

10/2 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/3 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom

10/6 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

10/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

10/8 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/10 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

Photo Credit: Harrison Shook



Photo Credit: Harrison Shook

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