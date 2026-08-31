Tom Siletto Releases New Single AMERICAN PRIDE via Arista Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Indie folk-pop artist Tom Siletto has released a new single, 'american pride,' a poignant love song about the overcomplications that come with relationships. Out now via Arista Records, the track is a follow up to his debut EP, counting horses, released this past spring after joining the label.

'american pride' blends vulnerability with a laid-back confidence, which Tom himself describes as 'swag folk.' Over vulnerable, relatable lyrics, Tom shares, 'Then I stopped calling / stopped coming to see you / watched you change and stopped saying what you mean to / I'll stay put, stay on your side / you'll blame the distance and my american pride,' emphasizing the hardships within relationships that defines the song.

On the process behind the track, Tom shares, ''american pride' is about falling in love from a distance and dealing with cultural differences in a relationship. I wanted it to sound sad but swagged out in its own way. This is swag folk.'

Tom's online community of fans and peers has been pushing him to share 'american pride' after he performed the song several times across socials. He has also been building momentum on the road, completing runs opening for Chris Lanzon in Los Angeles and San Francisco, Paige Fish on her West Coast tour, and is currently on the road for 14 shows with folk artist Brenn!.

After growing up on farmland in Northern California, Tom followed his passion to Berklee College of Music and, ultimately, back to the West Coast to forge bonds with a growing family of indie-minded singers, songwriters, and players. He's made a handful of songs with one of those collaborators, amelie kalia, including last year's 'jacket' and 'couldn't i,' and continues to work with her and others as he builds to the release of his first official project.

Upcoming Tour Dates (supporting brenn! on tour)

Fri Aug 28 - Los Angeles - El Rey

Sat Aug 29 - San Francisco - The Independent

Mon Aug 31 - Portland - Hawthorne Theatre

Tue Sep 01 - Seattle - The Crocodile

Wed Sep 02 - Vancouver - Hollywood Theatre

Fri Sep 04 - Edmonton - Midway Music Hall

Sat Sep 05 - Calgary - Commonwealth Bar

Tue Sep 08 - Salt Lake City - Metro Music Hall

Wed Sep 09 - Denver - Cervantes Ballroom

About Tom Siletto

Tom Siletto is an emerging voice in the indie folk-pop scene whose candid, introspective songwriting draws listeners in like a quiet conversation with a close friend. A Berklee College of Music graduate, Tom writes with lyrical precision and emotional honesty, shaped by the solitude and shifting light of Northern California, a landscape that mirrors the balance in his work between openness and restraint, beauty and melancholy. His sound bridges organic folk textures with modern pop production, balancing intimacy and atmosphere. Songs move between stripped-back, acoustic storytelling and larger, anthemic arrangements that build with intention. Beneath the melancholy, there is an undercurrent of wit and self-awareness, a dry humor that keeps even his most vulnerable moments grounded. He writes with conversational ease, turning heartbreak into reflection and doubt into something quietly hopeful. Following the release of his debut EP, counting horses, earlier this year after signing with Arista, Tom is entering a new chapter with 'american pride,' his first single since the EP. With 'american pride' marking his first release since counting horses, Tom is continuing the momentum of his debut EP with a 14-date tour alongside Brenn!.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...