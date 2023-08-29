moondaddy Releases New LP 'Poet Lies'

1
Santa Chiara Releases New Garage-Pop Track
She taught herself guitar, bass, and drums, and studied the music of Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart, Velvet Underground, The Doors, and The Beatles. Self-produced and largely self-performed by D’Anzieri (with guest performances by Ron Gallo, Dominic Billett, Jerry Bernhardt, and Eric Slick).
2
L7 Announces 'Cooler Than Mars' Limited Edition Flexi Disc & Digital Single
L7 have launched a pre-order for their forthcoming limited edition “Cooler Than Mars” 4-pack flexi disc single. This keepsake will be the song’s only physical release and strictly limited to a run of 1000 and features specialty artwork of the band members on flexible vinyl. The song will also be made available as a digital single that day.
3
Advertisement Share New Single 'Where Is My Baby?'
The single comes alongside a mischievous video created by the band and director Kyle Mangione-Smith. They reconvened in Los Angeles during the summer of 2022 to record, enlisting the help of engineer Mike Kriebel (Osees, Ty Segall, Mild High Club), who tracked and mixed the record.
4
Al Menne Releases New Single 'Beth' With Christian Lee Hutson & Jodi
They manage to collapse a maze of gnarled emotions into clear, direct, and inviting pathways, often using humor as an access point to something more profound. Their debut solo album was produced by Christian Lee Hutson, engineered and mixed Melina Duterte (Jay Som), and features work from guitarist Meg Duffy (Hand Habits).