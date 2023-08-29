moondaddy Releases New LP 'Poet Lies'

San Diego dream pop outfit moondaddy - led by singer/songwriter Cara Potiker - is releasing their new full-length on August 18th via Volar Records.

The new record, Poet Lies, is a reverb soaked, shimmering fever dream of a record that sonically pulls from influences ranging from 1970’s glam rock to 90’s shoegaze and trip hop.

Featuring contributions from talented local musicians from Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas, it was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas by Manuel Calderon - aka El Cosmophonico - known for his production work on records by Animal Collective and Beach House, as well as his own band, Estereomance.