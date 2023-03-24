Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
iann dior Releases New Single 'do it all'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior releases his new single "do it all."

"do it all" is a personal reflection that sees iann acknowledging his flaws while trying to be the best version of himself. iann reunites with producer collective Internet Money for this track, returning to his hip-hop roots and will leave fans wanting more.

On the track, iann shares "The story behind this track is about navigating how to be the best person I can be for someone. It's my way of owning that we're not always perfect and sometimes struggle to live up to the expectations of others. I also wanted to show my fans that I can still work to create a diverse sound and go back to my hip-hop roots of my SoundCloud days."

In January 2022, dior released his latest album on to better things. The album showcases his musicality, tapping into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities on tracks like "obvious," which dior performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Travis Barker, while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap influenced tracks like "i might" and "v12" ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

The album has amassed over 180+ million streams and upon release landed as the lead album on the "New Music Friday" roundup on NPR's "All Songs Considered" Podcast, who praised dior for "making a run at world domination with a seamless, genre-blurring mix of guitar rock, pop and rap." The album received additional critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, and many more.

2022 also saw iann dior star as the face of German luxury house MCM's 2022 Spring/Summer campaign, attend various shows and events at New York Fashion Week where he sat front row for luxury brands including Marni and Tommy Hilfiger, and embark on Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" in North America & Europe throughout the summer & fall.

Previously, dior earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 for his feature on 4x Platinum hit "Mood" with 24KGoldn, which spent 33 weeks inside the Top 10 and has amassed over one billion audience spins at radio and over career 3.7 billion streams.

He added to his accolades 2 VMA nominations for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, Billboard and iHeart Radio award nominations, four RIAA-certified gold singles, and collaborations with everyone from Travis Barker to Clean Bandit to Lil Baby. With all of these achievements under his belt, iann dior has become a genre-agnostic force to be reckoned with in pop music today.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Liam Walsh



