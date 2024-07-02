Country Star Jenna DeVries Unveils Her Highly Anticipated Self-Titled Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country-rock powerhouse Jenna DeVries has released her highly-anticipated self-titled LP. The record is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Renowned for her creativity and remarkable songwriting, DeVries brings a refreshing and innovative approach to country music. Her self-titled album, a testament to her artistic prowess, showcases her ability to blend country elements with modern pop, rock, and soul influences, creating a unique and captivating sound for her growing audience.

Jenna DeVries' fearless nature is evident in her willingness to tackle diverse themes and push the boundaries of the genre. Her lyrics are profound and introspective, often exploring personal experiences and universal emotions with a depth and authenticity that resonate with listeners. This courageous approach to songwriting has earned her a reputation as one of the most compelling storytellers in contemporary country music and beyond.

DeVries says, "It just felt right for my first album to be self titled. I've been writing and working on these songs for the past four years and I feel like this album really tells the story of not only where I started but everything I have gone through to get to where I am now. I feel so proud to put these songs into the world. When people hear this album, I hope they are inspired to live a life that is truly authentic to the person they've always wanted to be. I hope it gives people the bravery to say the things they haven't said, a quiet moment to heal, and the perfect soundtrack for their next great adventure."

MORE ABOUT JENNA DEVRIES

Jenna DeVries is a country music and cross-genre powerhouse, as well as an acclaimed talent named as one of NSAI's 'Songwriters To Watch.' DeVries has had an impressive career trajectory, including a coveted spot in American Idol's Top 24.

Jenna DeVries’ artistry and fearlessness make her a standout figure in country music, much like Chappell Roan in her genre. With her bold approach and exceptional talent, Jenna continues to redefine what it means to be a country artist, paving the way for a new generation of musicians.

DeVries accolades are massive, and her journey of excellence is a consistent one. Her hit single, "Daddy's Little Heart Attack," was spotlighted on CMT's Next Women of Country playlist and was also featured on Wide Open Country's list of new must-hear songs. The song was also supported on social media by The Academy of Country Music.

Her popular project "Drunk Girls" ft. Harper Grae further solidified her position in the industry, earning over a million Spotify streams and support from People Country, CMT, and Viacom.

Her duet "Chapel" with iconic queer country artist Adam Mac premiered with The Boot, and topped the charts on CMT’s Music Television channel for two weeks, rubbing shoulders with big names like Keith Urban and Chris Housman. This song, alongside DeVries' 2023 Pride release "Rhinestone Cowgirl," has been widely celebrated, receiving accolades from CMT, Holler, The Academy of Country Music, and more.

Beyond her personal success, DeVries strongly advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, especially within the country music genre. She launched The Outlaw Collective, a monthly showcase series to uplift other LGBTQ+ artists, which has been featured on Today in Nashville and other platforms.



Her single, “Back to Me,” was spotlighted on various Spotify, Audiomack, TIDAL, and Apple Music editorial playlists, including Fresh Finds Country on Spotify.

Her music video for “RIP,” the project she created leaving her cult-like upbringing, premiered with PEOPLE.

Comments