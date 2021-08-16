goodboy noah Recruits Brasstracks for Infectious New Single 'Backseat'

Fresh off the release of his breakout debut EP, rising Los Angeles-based pop and R&B-influenced singer-songwriter goodboy noah returns today with the release of his infectious new single "Backseat" available across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

CLICK HERE to listen to the laidback, Anderson Paak-inspired single, produced by Micah Gordon, which features a dynamic horn section from acclaimed New York City-based duo Brasstracks (Ivan Jackson and Conor Rayne). This release marks the lead single off goodboy noah's upcoming sophomore EP.

goodboy noah shares, "'Backseat' feels like the start of a new sound for me. I tried to make it timeless and classic, while remaining true to myself, sonically and lyrically. And Brasstracks ran it into the end zone with an insane brass section."

After accumulating over 6 million streams independently on SoundCloud thanks to his breakout song "Airport Bar" in 2015, Toronto native goodboy noah has seen a whirlwind half-decade. Fresh off his debut EP nice released via The Orchard, the now Los Angeles-based R&B singer-songwriter was featured on several Spotify New Music Fridays and Apple Music's New in R&B playlist, and garnered press support from tastemakers like Ones To Watch, This Song Is Sick, Variance Magazine, Sheesh, and Early Rising.

Nice showcases Noah's sultry, smooth R&B vocals alongside a series of notable visuals that highlight his quirky, colorful personality. His debut finds him teaming up with a host of notable co-writers including frequent collaborators Micah Gordon (Cautious Clay, Neon Trees), Dan Henig (ZAYN, Noah Cyrus, Chelsea Cutler), Jake Torrey (BTS, Justin Bieber, John Legend) and Alex Sacco (Peach Tree Rascals, Conor Matthews).

Noah's ear-wormy R&B melodies, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, and lighthearted personality have also recently led to partnerships with the likes of Warby Parker, Pilot Pen, and Kettle Brand. 2021 is set to continue at an exciting pace, with forthcoming releases from the help of KYLE, Brasstracks, Robopop, Noah Conrad, BennyMayne, K Beazy, Dan Henig, and Jake Torrey.

Stay tuned for much more to come from goodboy noah and stream his new single "Backset" with Brasstracks HERE.