girlfriends Release 'Over My Dead Body' EP

girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) are thrilled to release their Over My Dead Body EP, out now via Big Noise. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear), the EP is a collection of tracks that encompass a passion for life, paired with their signature pop punk charm.

Speaking on the release of the EP, Travis shares, "The EP is filled with post-breakup anthems injected with attitude and angst that anyone who's experienced heartbreak can relate to. If revenge was a power chord, this is what it'd sound like."

Over My Dead Body EP features the previously released tracks, "Life's A Brittany" and "Over My Dead Body." The catchy tracks have garnered attention from the likes of idobi Radio, Loudwire, The Noise, Hot Topic, The Honey Pop and more.

girlfriends recently wrapped a SOLD OUT European tour, supporting Avril Lavigne. Now the duo is back in the US for a short East Coast run of headlining dates which will kick off this coming Monday, May 15th in Chicago at Cobra Lounge.

They will visit Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. before wrapping on May 21st in Brooklyn at Baby's All Right. The Brooklyn date is being promoted by the Spotify team as part of their hot new "Spotify Stages Presents" concert series.

In addition, girlfriends will also be joining The Used and Pierce The Veil on their "fast selling" Creative Control Tour. They'll be hopping on the tour starting in Asbury Park on June 12th, hitting top markets like New York City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Irvine and more before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 2nd. See below for a complete list of dates and get ticket info HERE.

With 93+ million global streams to date and roughly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, the prolific pair conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. Inspired by the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them, the group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle.

SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd.

Upcoming US & UK Tour Dates (Tickets)

May 15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge^

May 17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall^

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - WOW^

May 20 - Washington, DC - Jammin Java^

May 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right [Spotify Stages]^

May 24 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly ^

May 25 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners^

May 27 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

May 28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

June 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage+

June 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17+

June 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center+

June 16 - Coraopolis, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center +

June 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center+

June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe+

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center+

June 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee+

June 24 - Dallas, TX - FairPark+

June 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE+

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex+

June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre+

July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre+

July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre+

*Supporting Avril Lavigne

^Headlining show

+Supporting The Used & Pierce the Veil

About girlfriends

As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, Travis Mills and Nick Gross conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. In less than three years, the duo created not one but two urgent, inspired, and original albums.

They've already sold out the Roxy in LA; opened for Machine Gun Kelly; toured with Mod Sun and Grayscale; and played a festival with Twenty One Pilots. SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd.

Fans streamed the first album more than 46 million times on Spotify alone, driven by songs like "California," "Where Were You" (ft. Travis Barker), and "Jessica." 2022 saw the release of standout singles like "High Again," "Toaster For A Swim," "Missing You," "Pretty Mouth" and "Tattoo." Their sophomore album (e)motion sickness was released in June 2022.

Up next, the group will be releasing their third compilation, the "Over My Dead Body EP", on May 12 following their support slot on Avril Lavigne's World Tour and ahead of a summer tour with Pierce The Veil and The Used. Before girlfriends formed, neither Travis nor Nick were strangers to creativity or community.

The brash rap songs Travis posted on MySpace as T. Mills led to a major label deal, Warped Tour, and diehard fans. He later became a host for Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show and MTV's TV Series Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship, with new episodes airing every Tuesday at 9pm ET.

The show in its second season investigates relationships kept secret from loved ones to uncover the strange reasons behind them. Nick Gross, entrepreneur, CEO of Big Noise, founder of the Find Your Grind education platform and drummer of girlfriends and Goldfinger, founded the band with Travis in 2020.

Both guys are equally enthusiastic about having another go at the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them. The group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle. That's something girlfriends will never take for granted.

Photo credit: Nathan James