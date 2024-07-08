deadmau5 Returns To Form With New Single 'Quezacotl'

By: Jul. 08, 2024
During his sold out ‘retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5’ shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the Brooklyn Mirage in NYC this past spring, globally renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 dazzled his audiences for the finale with a debut of his new single “Quezacotl,” and is continuing to play it in all sets from Bali to Helsinki. Now “Quezacotl” makes its official release via mau5trap.

For his first solo release since “XYZ” in 2022, the extensive instrumental takes the listener on a translucent sonic journey. Beaconing symphonic-like chords act as a call to arms as a barrage of melodic synths take flight, a true return to form with all the makings of a classic deadmau5 track.

Look for “Quezacotl” to appear on some ep, the new three-song deadmau5 EP set for release on July 19.

Upcoming deadmau5 tour dates:

Date                 City                            Venue

July 6               Surrey, BC                  FVDED IN THE PARK *as Kx5 (with Kaskade)

July 6               Surrey, BC                  FVDED Afterparty at Commodore *as Testpilot

July 12             Mumbai, India             Sunburn Arena

July 22             Mallorca, Spain           BCM Mallorca

July 27             Plymouth, WI              Gridlife Summer Apex Festival

Aug 3               Los Angeles, CA         HARD Summer *as Rezzmau5 (with REZZ)

Aug 4               Calgary, AB                 Chasing Summer 

Aug 10             Las Vegas, NV            Zouk

Aug 24             Bentonville, AR           The Momentary

Sep 6               Boston, MA                  Breakaway Boston

Sept 7              Las Vegas, NV            Zouk

Sept 13            Rio de Janeiro             Rock In Rio

Sept 28            Halifax, Nova Scotia    Magnetic World Festival

Oct 26              Austin, TX                    Freaky Deaky

Nov1                Morrison CO                Red Rocks

Nov 2               Morrison, CO               Red Rocks



