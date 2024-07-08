deadmau5 Returns To Form With New Single 'Quezacotl'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During his sold out ‘retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5’ shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the Brooklyn Mirage in NYC this past spring, globally renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 dazzled his audiences for the finale with a debut of his new single “Quezacotl,” and is continuing to play it in all sets from Bali to Helsinki. Now “Quezacotl” makes its official release via mau5trap.

For his first solo release since “XYZ” in 2022, the extensive instrumental takes the listener on a translucent sonic journey. Beaconing symphonic-like chords act as a call to arms as a barrage of melodic synths take flight, a true return to form with all the makings of a classic deadmau5 track.

Look for “Quezacotl” to appear on some ep, the new three-song deadmau5 EP set for release on July 19.

Upcoming deadmau5 tour dates:

Date City Venue

July 6 Surrey, BC FVDED IN THE PARK *as Kx5 (with Kaskade)

July 6 Surrey, BC FVDED Afterparty at Commodore *as Testpilot

July 12 Mumbai, India Sunburn Arena

July 22 Mallorca, Spain BCM Mallorca

July 27 Plymouth, WI Gridlife Summer Apex Festival

Aug 3 Los Angeles, CA HARD Summer *as Rezzmau5 (with REZZ)

Aug 4 Calgary, AB Chasing Summer

Aug 10 Las Vegas, NV Zouk

Aug 24 Bentonville, AR The Momentary

Sep 6 Boston, MA Breakaway Boston

Sept 7 Las Vegas, NV Zouk

Sept 13 Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio

Sept 28 Halifax, Nova Scotia Magnetic World Festival

Oct 26 Austin, TX Freaky Deaky

Nov1 Morrison CO Red Rocks

Nov 2 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

