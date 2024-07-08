deadmau5 Returns To Form With New Single 'Quezacotl'

For his first solo release since “XYZ” in 2022, the extensive instrumental takes the listener on a translucent sonic journey.
During his sold out ‘retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5’ shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the Brooklyn Mirage in NYC this past spring, globally renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 dazzled his audiences for the finale with a debut of his new single “Quezacotl,” and is continuing to play it in all sets from Bali to Helsinki. Now “Quezacotl” makes its official release via mau5trap.
For his first solo release since “XYZ” in 2022, the extensive instrumental takes the listener on a translucent sonic journey. Beaconing symphonic-like chords act as a call to arms as a barrage of melodic synths take flight, a true return to form with all the makings of a classic deadmau5 track.
Look for “Quezacotl” to appear on some ep, the new three-song deadmau5 EP set for release on July 19.
Date City Venue
July 6 Surrey, BC FVDED IN THE PARK *as Kx5 (with Kaskade)
July 6 Surrey, BC FVDED Afterparty at Commodore *as Testpilot
July 12 Mumbai, India Sunburn Arena
July 22 Mallorca, Spain BCM Mallorca
July 27 Plymouth, WI Gridlife Summer Apex Festival
Aug 3 Los Angeles, CA HARD Summer *as Rezzmau5 (with REZZ)
Aug 4 Calgary, AB Chasing Summer
Aug 10 Las Vegas, NV Zouk
Aug 24 Bentonville, AR The Momentary
Sep 6 Boston, MA Breakaway Boston
Sept 7 Las Vegas, NV Zouk
Sept 13 Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio
Sept 28 Halifax, Nova Scotia Magnetic World Festival
Oct 26 Austin, TX Freaky Deaky
Nov1 Morrison CO Red Rocks
Nov 2 Morrison, CO Red Rocks
