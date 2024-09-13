deadmau5 Celebrates 15 Years of 'Strobe' With Remix by Layton Giordani

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the JAUZ remix of “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” from late 2023, another cornerstone in deadmau5’ illustrious repertoire has received the remix treatment. This turn “Strobe” has been remixed by up-and-coming techno beacon Layton Giordani. “Strobe (Layton Giordani Remix)” – alongside the re-release of the original track to mark its 15 year anniversary– is out now.

Chart-topping techno artist Layton Giordani achieves a brilliant rendition of one of deadmau5’ most influential tracks. For his version he retains the songs’ famed chords and builds a swirl of pulsating synths and beats giving the work new depth. “‘Strobe’ is undoubtedly one my favorite dance records of all time and it was one of the first that got me into electronic music,” shares Layton Giordani. “It’s tough to put into words just how amazing it is to be able to remix this track but I will say this, deadmau5 was the first big artist to play my techno records when I was coming up so to have the honor of putting my own spin on this one is really special. I know the younger version of myself would be proud.”

A timeless classic, “Strobe”--heralded by Mixmag as “...arguably one of the most recognizable and readily celebrated compositions in electronic music”-- originally appeared on deadmau5’ fourth studio album, 2009’s for lack of a better name. Comprised of some of his biggest hits, the album hit RIAA Gold certifications in Canada and the United Kingdom reaching #1 on the U.K. Dance Albums charts upon its initial release. A few other key tracks off the album include fan favorite “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” featuring Rob Swire (which reached RIAA Double Platinum certification) and “Hi Friend!” featuring MC Flipside. The original version of “Strobe” is made available again here for new fans.

Upcoming deadmau5 tour dates:

*indicates ‘day of the deadmau5’ shows.

^indicates ‘retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5’ show.

9/13 – Rio de Janeiro – Rock In Rio

9/14 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Laroc

9/28 – Halifax, Nova Scotia – Magnetic World Festival

10/3 – Chicago, IL – Cermak Hall (as TESTPILOT)*

10/4 – Chicago, IL – Radius*

10/5 – San Francisco, CA – Midway Block Party*

10/5 – San Francisco, CA – SVN WEST (as TESTPILOT)*

10/11 – Puebla, MEX – Explanada del CCU*

10/12 – Washington D.C. – Echo Stage*

10/13 – Washington D.C. – Soundcheck (as TESTPILOT)*

10/19 – Dorado, Puerto Rico – El Patio*

10/25 – San Bernardino, CA – Escape Halloween

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk

10/26 – Austin, TX – Freaky Deaky

11/1 – Morrison CO – Red Rocks^

11/2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks^

11/29 – Long Beach, CA – Apocalypse Zombie Land

12/18 – El Paso, TX – 11:11

12/19 – El Paso, TX – 11:11

Upcoming Layton Giordani tour dates:

9/13 – Denver, CO – The Church Nightclub

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Sound Nightclub

9/20 – Ciudad Juárez, MX – Hardpop

9/21 – Tempe, AZ – Sunbar Tempe

9/27 – Montreal, QC – OfF Piknic

9/28 – Toronto, ON – CODA

10/4 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta

10/5 – Nashville, TN – Night We Met

10/11 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

10/12 – Boston, MA – Province44

10/18 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

10/19 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

11/8 – Durham, NC – The Fruit

11/9 – Baltimore, MD – 614 Water Street

11/15 – Austin, TX – Seismic Dance Event

11/16 – Columbus, OH – The Forum

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Ave Live

12/13 – San Francisco, CA – 1015 Folsom

