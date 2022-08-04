daddi ru Releases Their Debut Single 'My Parasite' Featuring Grandmaster Caz

Filmmaker and rising indie-pop artist, daddi ru, has released their debut single "My Parasite" featuring legendary hip-hop purveyor Grandmaster Caz.

The dark, electro-pop track, reminiscent of 2019 Billie Eilish, centers around a toxic relationship that finds Ru feeling used by their partner and at their wit's end. Their debut single, "My Parasite" ft. Grandmaster Caz is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

"My Parasite" serves as an introduction to a new artistic side of daddi ru they haven't shared before. With eerie, dense electronic production by Duddy Brown, the track finds daddi ru desperately begging and pleading for their partner to leave them alone and go find someone else to use. Their raw and brutally honest lyricism is further enforced by their powerhouse voice as the track's emotional intensity grows. The single features an equally intense verse from rapper Grandmaster Caz.

"Working with Grandmaster Caz was such an incredible experience," Ru said about the collaboration process. "It made me feel validated as a creator that someone like him could feel the impact of the song." "They laid the groundwork for something special and when I heard it I knew I had to be a part of the process," Grandmaster Caz praised.

daddi ru, also known as Daryen Ru, is a Brooklyn-based, non-binary filmmaker who received acclaim for their 2019 short film DENIM, which starred transgender icon Jazz Jennings. The film was screened at film festivals worldwide and earned Ru a nomination for Best Short Film at the 2020 Downtown Urban Arts Festival, and was touted by publications like Dazed and GLAAD.

Their musical journey started as a teen in New York, singing and playing guitar in parks. Much of their musical inspiration stems from Motown and 80s rock, with modern influences spanning from Miley Cyrus to Billie Eilish.

"My Parasite" ft. Grandmaster Caz is available now worldwide on all streaming platforms. The song serves as the first single from daddi ru's debut EP, slated to be released later this year.

Listen to the new single here: