d4vd Announces 'The Lost Petals' EP & Unveils 'Notes From A Wrist'

d4vd's The Lost Petals EP will be out September 8.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

18-year-old artist d4vd announces The Lost Petals EP out September 8 via Darkroom/Interscope (presave HERE). He also unveils a new single “Notes From A Wrist” and its accompanying music video.

“Notes From A Wrist” continues to broaden multi-dimensional artist d4vd’s scope of influence. While much of his lyricism shares the same somber tenor, he deepens his sonic experimentation – this time with lofi R&B instrumental and rhythmic, percussive vocals. Directed by Erik Rojas, the music video shows d4vd’s life flash before his eyes as he has visions of a lost love.

“I wrote ‘Notes From A Wrist’ about a childhood friend that struggled with depression,” d4vd says of the inspiration behind the track. “It describes the pain experienced in an unstable home and something a lot of people in my generation experience and can relate to. The sonics are very stripped back, and the vocals almost sound like a looming voice in your head.”

The song follows his recently released debut EP, Petals To Thorns, a masterful nine-track project with breakthrough hits including RIAA Multi-Platinum “Romantic Homicide,” a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, RIAA Platinum “Here With Me,” a slow-building beachy ballad, “This Is How It Feels,” a narrative track with Icelandic pop-singer Laufey, and more. Following the release of his debut EP, d4vd complements the project with a follow-up EP The Lost Petals.

The new EP is a collection of five songs that fit in the world of Petals to Thorns EP and serve as a continuation of that project. These songs represent a similar time in d4vd's creative process that he wants to share with fans before moving into his next phase of music.

After his debut headline ‘The Root of it All’ tour earlier this year, which sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale and first brought his music to life, d4vd embarked on a follow-up ‘Petals To Thorns’ US & European summer tour. It also sold out entirely and took on larger venues, including three nights in New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg and Racket as well as two nights at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

The tour kicked off in Manchester, UK on May 28th at Deaf Institute before making stops in major cities including London, Paris, Berlin, his hometown of Houston, San Francisco, and Milan, where he also notably performed the same day during the entirety of Valentino’s Milan Fashion Week Show (read more via Vogue HERE).

d4vd will also play a special “Pop Rising” show presented by Spotify on September 6th at The Roxy Theatre. The show sold-out immediately. He’ll also perform during both weekends of Austin City Limits on Friday, October 6th and 13th and Corona Capital on November 19th. Learn more about d4vd’s upcoming tour dates HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sep. 6, 2023 - Spotify “Pop Rising” show - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

Oct. 6, 2023 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX - Zilker Metropolitan Park

Oct. 13, 2023 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX - Zilker Metropolitan Park

Nov 19, 2023: Corona Capital - Mexico City, MX - Abono Area Club

Photo credit: Nick Walker




