Zyah Belle Unveils New Single 'DND'

Burgeoning R&B singer/songwriter Zyah Belle releases her latest single, "DND" via Guin Records.

Of the single, Zyah shared, "This song reminds me not to care too much! Living life on 'DND' means being carefree and always accepting of myself! It just feels good! I believe that the energy I invoke while creating can be transmuted to whoever is listening. So, whether you twerk or two-step, you can't listen to this song and not move your body!"

"DND" is a toe-tapping, sultry ode to self-love. On the track, Zyah sings about putting her phone on "DND" for the guys that think she is endlessly available. Its confident and quippy lyrics mesh effortlessly with amped-up synth and snappy percussion, creating the perfect summer anthem.

"DND" follows on the heels of Zyah's 2021 release, 'Who's Listening Anyway,' which put her in a league of her own. VIBE named the record to their "The 21 Best R&B Albums Of 2021" list, comparing Belle's sound to a fusion of "Erykah Badu's melodic rawness" and "Anderson .Paak's wittiness." She also recently headlined the UPLIFT Concert In Inglewood, a two-night concert in celebration of Black Futures Month.

Zyah Belle will be hitting the road, opening for Alex Isley on her upcoming Marigold Tour this summer. The two R&B starlets will be stopping in major cities in the Southwest and West Coast. See full tour routing below. Zyah will performing in LA tonight at The Venice West, and fans can purchase tickets HERE.

"DND" sets the stage for much more to come in 2022 from the Bay Area native.

Listen to the new single here:

Zyah Belle Tour Dates

8.10 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco. CA

8.12 - Voodoo Room at the House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

8.16 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

8.18 - House of Blues Houston (Main Hall) - Houston, TX