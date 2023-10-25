Zusha Release New Single 'The World To Come (Living Room Remix)'

New York-based duo Zusha share their brand new single, ‘The World To Come (Living Room Remix)' via Darco Recordings.

Influenced by UK dance acts like Disclosure and Fred Again…, Zusha are stepping into the electronic arena for the first time with ‘The World To Come (Living Room Remix)', which went viral in April this year and the duo went on to sign with Darco Recordings.

No strangers to sharing their music with the world, Zusha (singer/songwriter Shlomo Gaisin and producer & instrumentalist Zach Goldschmiedt) have developed a unique genre-blending sound over the years, previously influenced by classical, folk and jazz genres. Their new offering is laden with soothing vocals, rousing basslines and warm piano melodies.

Zusha's musical output is a warm, compelling juxtaposition of sound, combining the all-consuming euphoric energy of electronic music with traditional melodies and songlines to unify listeners worldwide. The duo's vocal-driven dance music encapsulates their love, hope, positivity and community ethos and continues to cultivate a close community of fans.

Photo Credit: Flavia Daniele