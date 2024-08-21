Zolita Shares New Track 'Hypocrite' Ahead of 'Queen of Hearts' Tour  ​  ​ ﻿

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queer popstar Zolita has returned with her latest single, “Hypocrite”, arriving hot on the heels of her album, Queen of Hearts. “Hypocrite” finds Zolita in the aftermath of breaking up, trapped in the tumultuous back-and-forth of hot new hookups and seething jealousy over seeing your ex with someone else. Both self-pitying and confessional, Zolita’s new track is a pop-punk-tinged personal call-out.

As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more.

The perfect track for all your sapphic breakup playlists, “Hypocrite” features Zolita’s signature hazy alt-pop sound layered over scathingly honest lyrics that speak to the whirlwind of emotions that come with a breakup. Full of crunchy guitar riffs and razor-sharp vocals, Zolita delivers a single that showcases her alternative musical sensibilities and poignant self-awareness.

Zolita says of the track: “I wrote ‘Hypocrite’ right after I went through a brutal long term breakup. I spent that first month post breakup getting under new girls to get over my ex, and when I heard she was seeing someone new (the community is small!) I had a meltdown. I wanted the chance to move on and sleep around, but I still wanted her to only be hung up on me - I was a hypocrite! This song is a self call out.”

Zolita is also set to bring her lauded live show back on the road this fall with an extensive run of headline U.S. tour dates with shows quickly selling out. Kicking off on September 13, the tour includes stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, Boston’s Brighton Music Hall, Philadelphia’s The Foundry, Nashville’s Exit/In, Chicago’s Chop Shop and many more.

Zolita - "Queen of Hearts" Tracklist:

1. All Over Again

2. Bloodstream

3. Queen of Hearts

4. All Girls Go to Heaven

5. No One Tells You No When You're Beautiful

6. Small Town Scandal

7. What If

8. Grown Up

TOUR DATES:

September 13: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

September 14: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

September 16: Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room

September 17: Austin, TX @ 3Ten @ ACL

September 18: Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

September 20: Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

September 21: Charlotte, NC @ Visulite

September 22: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

September 24: Washington, DC @ Atlantis

September 25: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore

September 27: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

September 28: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

October 1: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

October 3: Columbus, OH @ The Basement

October 4: Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

October 5: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

October 8: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

October 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

October 11: Seattle, WA @ Barboza

October 12: Portland, OR @ Holocene

October 15: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 17: San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage

October 18: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Photo Credit: Katia Temkin

