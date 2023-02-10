Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zolita Releases 'Falling Out / Falling In' EP

Zolita will embark on a run of U.S. headline dates kicking off February 18.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Alt-pop sensation, songwriter, and filmmaker Zolita has released her latest EP Falling Out / Falling In, featuring her new single and video "Crazy Ex." The track is equal parts fun and unhinged, as Zolita imagines herself acting on every toxic impulse she experiences in the wake of her breakup from lead single "20 Questions."

This release follows the recent announcement that Zolita is a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador for February - a program that celebrates women making waves in music around the world. Watch the "Crazy Ex" music video, which sees an out-of-character Zolita disguising herself, tracking her ex's location, sabotaging a new relationship, and even breaking into a Coyote Ugly style choreographed dance.

Falling Out / Falling In, which also welcomes new tracks "Drunk With Your Exes" and "For The Both of Us," unpacks the devastating, confusing, and joyful process of falling out of love, getting over someone, and falling in love with someone else.

The Falling Out / Falling In journey began with pop anthem "20 Questions" which saw Zolita interrogate an unfaithful ex before imagining her revenge and concluded with a new two part love story featuring the blissful pop bop "Ruin My Life" and heartfelt sapphic love song "Ashley."

"'Crazy Ex' is the most nostalgic, pop-punk song on the EP, reminiscent of the iconic bangers that soundtracked romcoms of the early 2000's," shares Zolita on the new single. "Thematically it's the most unhinged - and came to be when I imagined what my breakup would have been like had I been 'the crazy ex' and acted on every petty impulse I had."

The new Falling Out / Falling In EP and video series follows the recent release of Ruin My Life & 20 Questions (The Acoustics), reimagined, guitar-driven versions of two of Zolita's anthemic pop classics.

Zolita will embark on a run of U.S. headline dates kicking off February 18 with an already sold-out show in Washington, D.C. 'The Falling Out / Falling In Tour' will bring Zolita to Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Trevor Project. Full tour routing below. This summer, Zolita will also take to the stage at U.S. festivals including Governors Ball in New York City on June 10 after appearing at Boston Calling on May 26.

Using classic tropes and nostalgia at the emotional core of her colorful, narrative-driven music videos that she self-directs, produces, and edits, Zolita uses her passion for both music and filmmaking to center LGBTQ+ characters and share joyful queer stories as a way of fostering inclusivity and connection.

The Falling Out / Falling In Tour Dates

February 18 - Songbyrd - Washington, D.C. SOLD OUT
February 19 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA
February 21 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY SOLD OUT
February 22 - Sonia - Boston, MA SOLD OUT
February 23 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL
February 28 - Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA SOLD OUT
March 1 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT
March 2 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA
May 26 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA
June 10 - The Governors Ball - New York, NY

ABOUT ZOLITA

For Zolita, every song begins as an elaborate movie in her mind, irresistibly rooted in both riveting drama and viscerally real feeling. A truly multidimensional artist with limitless creative energy, the independent creator matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with masterfully self-directed/produced/edited viral music videos, each revealing the singular aesthetic she honed in part through her studies in film at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Zolita made waves earlier this year for her episodic viral trilogy that featured "Somebody I F*cked Once," "Single In September," and "I F*cking Love You." Quickly adding to her more than 140 million global streams, the trilogy put a brilliant twist on the classic teen movie, following the storyline of high school cheerleader falling for the artsy outsider and their moment of reconnection five years into the future.

Zolita's music brims with a glorious radiance and comes to life even more with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling that complements the music brilliantly, earning praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview, and more.



