Zoe Wees Shares New Single 'Daddy's Eyes'

Today, breakout star Zoe Wees released "Daddy's Eyes," a song brimming with the earnest, heartfelt and sometimes heartbreaking lyricism that have won her acclaim. The 20-year-old wrote the song about her absent father - and she wrote it for those who grew up in similar circumstances. (According to The U.S. Census Bureau, 25% of children live without a father in the home.)

Zoe Wees explains, "My father was never there for my mother and me. I've met him once in my life and I realized that my eyes look exactly like his. I don't wanna cry these tears with my Daddy's Eyes. I don't need you, Dad!"

She recorded the single with producers Patrick Pyke Salmy and Ricardo Muñoz, who helmed Wees' debut EP, Golden Wings, which included the RIAA Gold-certified, Top 20 Pop radio hit "Control," and Nicolas Rebscher.

"Daddy's Eyes" is the follow-up to "Third Wheel," which was recently remixed by JACK-O. EUPHORIA. said, "In the good old pop/punk fashion, the effervescent new track 'Third Wheel' has all the teenage angst of hitting a certain wall in a relationship balanced with really witty songwriting that shows the emotional maturity of the up-and-comer...soaring guitars and tight drum lines create a very delineated contrast with Wees' unbelievably powerful voice..."

Wees, who has amassed almost two billion combined global streams, has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. She was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, included in Forbes' "30 Under 30" Class of 2021 and featured in Billboard's "21 Under 21: Ones To Watch." She's collaborated with 6lack and Kygo and recently featured on Felix Jaehn's "Do It Better." Her television appearances include "The Late Late Show with James Corden," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the American Music Awards and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Watch the new music video here: