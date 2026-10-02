Zoe Ko Releases Gritty Single 'Can a girl dream big?'

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New York-raised and Los Angeles-based artist, musician, and rockstar femme fatale Zoe Ko turns glittering fantasies into dark escapism on new single 'Can a girl dream big?' – out now via Big Loud Rock. Produced by Frequency (Eminem, Tate McRae, Ashe), the high-gloss anthem explores the burnout of ambition and the fantasy of simply getting away from it all. The accompanying music video cuts between frenetic, blurred highway footage and surreal moments of stillness, with Ko at the center of it all – wearing shimmering gold angel wings patiently waiting for a 'spot in Heaven.'

Following the chaotic energy of 'Party girls don't cry' and the unapologetic glamour of 'I'm wearing all black,' 'Can a girl dream big?' finds Zoe at her most self-aware yet. 'This song is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. This past year, now year and a half, was truly the lowest point in my life,' she admits. 'I really struggled with my mental health and happiness. I was experiencing suicidal intrusive thoughts and questioning my career, friends, and everything really.'

'I ask, 'Can a girl dream big?' because I truly do wonder in my darkest times if I'm dreaming for too much in this life. Funny enough, all of those thoughts have fully gone away now. And now that it's out there, it doesn't have to haunt me anymore.'

In 2025, Zoe dropped the fan-favorite still not ur girlfriend EP, highlighted by 'DIRT,' which gathered nearly 4 million Spotify streams and counting. Beyond tours with everyone from UPSAHL to KiNG MALA, she ignited the GRAMMY U Soundstage in the middle of GRAMMY Week 2026 in Los Angeles, delivered a head-turning set at Lollapalooza 2025, and even shined with a showstopping performance at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

After spending the summer on the road with Ella Red, Ko is gearing up to support Lauren Sanderson later this month at Gramercy Theatre in New York City on October 14 and at Teregram Ballroom in Los Angeles on October 29.

Photo Credit: average cowgirl | Hi-res



Photo Credit: average cowgirl | Hi-res

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