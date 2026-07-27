ELLA RED to Launch TOUR'S NOT REAL PART 2 West Coast Headline Run

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Alt-pop artist ELLA RED has announced a new headline tour, TOUR'S NOT REAL PART 2, set to bring her debut album IT'S NOT REAL to venues across the country. Fellow alt-pop artist ZOE KO will join as a special guest for select dates on the run, which is scheduled to open with an appearance at Lollapalooza before moving through markets across the West Coast.

Alt-pop singer-songwriter Ella Red has announced her upcoming headline run, 'TOUR'S NOT REAL PART 2,' bringing her highly anticipated debut album, IT'S NOT REAL, to stages across the country. Joining her as a special guest throughout the tour is fellow alt-pop artist Zoe Ko.

The tour kicks off on July 31 with a marquee appearance at Lollapalooza, before hitting major markets across the West Coast.

The announcement follows a wave of momentum for Red, who has already amassed over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and 50 million views across social platforms, driven by her viral breakout track, 'I Like You Best.' Known for transforming raw emotion into expansive, myth-like pop storytelling, Red's live set delivers an intimate yet electrifying experience that captures her signature duality—refusing to choose between softness and ferocity.

'I'm so excited I get to bring in local openers for every show on this leg,' says Ella Red. 'I started as a local opener myself, and that's how I got the experience I needed to start touring, so it's an honor to pass that opportunity along to other emerging artists. I'm also thrilled to be touring with my friend, Zoe Ko—if you love my track 'Party Animal,' you are going to fall in love with her set.

On the first leg of the tour, I teased a piece of an unreleased song during VIP that I was still writing. Now, I get to perform that song live during my main set in its final form. Most of these cities are places I've never even visited, let alone performed in, so I can't wait to finally meet all the love bugs who have been waiting for me.'

'TOUR'S NOT REAL PART 2' TOUR DATES

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 2 – Indianapolis, IN

Aug 3 – St. Louis, MO

Aug 5 – Colorado Springs, CO

Aug 7 – Tucson, AZ

Aug 8 – San Diego, CA

Aug 9 – Santa Ana, CA

Aug 11 – San Francisco, CA

Aug 13 – Portland, OR

Aug 14 – Seattle, WA

Aug 15 – Vancouver, BC

Aug 17 – Boise, ID

Aug 18 – Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 19 – Las Vegas, NV

Aug 21 – Albuquerque, NM

Aug 23 – Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 24 – San Antonio, TX

Credit: Abby Mueller

About the Album: IT'S NOT REAL

IT'S NOT REAL traces beginnings and endings, drawing from songs Red first wrote as a teenager at age 16 and reshaping them into a cohesive, cathartic debut. From the sparse, haunting piano of opening track 'Parasite' to the confident guitars and pulsing beats of 'Ball and Chain,' the project explores identity, femininity, mortality, and reclamation.

Raised on piano, guitar, and cello, Red approaches songwriting with an experimental curiosity influenced by artists like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Sofia Isella. Tracks like 'He Asked For It,' 'Religion,' 'Predator,' and 'Funeral' use striking, gothic imagery to flip teenage angst into something deeply existential and urgent—a duality that has resonated powerfully with audiences on stage.

Her music has already earned editorial support across platforms, securing spots on Spotify's SALT and All New Pop, Apple Music's New Music Daily, Amazon Music's Breakthrough Alternative, and YouTube Music's Your New Alternative.

IT'S NOT REAL draws on material Red began writing as a teenager, reworked into a debut album described as tracing themes of identity, femininity, mortality and reclamation. Red has cited Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Sofia Isella as influences on her songwriting approach.

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