ZOE KO Releases Unhinged New Anthem "I'm Wearing All Black"

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Zoe Ko has released a new single titled I'm Wearing All Black via Big Loud Rock. The New York-raised, Los Angeles-based artist describes the track as emerging from a personal low point, channeling that experience into a louder, more defiant sound. Ko has pointed to figures including Kathleen Hanna of BIKINI KILL, Lady Gaga, Vivienne Westwood, and Betsy Johnson as touchstones for the song's attitude and grit.

Born from a personal low point that could have easily left her a shell of herself, the unhinged anthem finds Zoe choosing the opposite: getting louder, more unapologetic, and a whole lot more punk. The track pushes further into the gritty, clubby, chaotic-in-a-good-way era Zoe has been building since last year's not your girlfriend EP.

'Sometimes when everything in your life comes crashing down, and a boy destroys your heart, it makes you stronger. But sometimes it also makes you more punk, badass, and unapologetic, and you start wearing even more black, leather, studs, and plaid with safety pins,' Zoe shared.

'I looked to some of my biggest female inspirations and my strong badass besties, and realized that the things I was struggling with would never stop or break them down – so I wouldn't let them do that to me either.'

Zoe channels the liberated, grunge-glam attitude of the women who inspired this celebration in the accompanying visualizer, donning an all-leather outfit with spikes and a sparkling tiara, all complemented by glitter-smudged eyes.

'I'm wearing all black' is the second offering from Zoe this year, following 'Party girls don't cry.' Both tracks capture Zoe's authentic healing journey as she sheds light on the chaotic and messy experiences that are often hidden. Last year, Zoe dropped the fan-favorite still not ur girlfriend EP, highlighted by 'DIRT,' which gathered over 3.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Beyond tours with everyone from UPSAHL to KiNG MALA, she ignited the GRAMMY U Soundstage in the middle of GRAMMY Week 2026 in Los Angeles, delivered a head-turning set at Lollapalooza 2025, and even shined with a showstopping performance at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Coming up, Ko hits the road again this summer, supporting Ella Red on the second leg of her Tour's Not Real Tour. The 15-date North American leg kicks off this Sunday, August 2, in Indianapolis, IN, and runs through August, with stops in San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, and more. All dates are listed below.

Dress code is strict: all black, no exceptions.

2026 Tour Dates

Sun 8/2/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable *

Mon 8/3/26 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

The release arrives alongside a run of summer tour dates featuring Ella Red, according to the announcement.

Photo Credit: Hannah Fard | Hi-res HERE



Photo Credit: Hannah Fard | Hi-res HERE

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