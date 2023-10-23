Ziyaad Luceō To Release EP 'Our Time Together' on Friday

The album will be released on October 27th.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Ziyaad Luceō To Release EP 'Our Time Together' on Friday

R&B singer/songwriter Ziyaad Luceō is back with his latest EP "Our Time Together," set for release on October 27th. The EP is a blend of Luceō's signature, soul-infused sound and contemporary beats, focused on his confessional lyricism. Across three tracks, he takes the listener on a melodic journey of romantic reflections set to his radio-ready vocals. Fans of The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, and Joji should be sure to tune in to both his ballads and uptempo offerings.

Based in Canada, Ziyaad Aswan-Rowan has been releasing music under the name Ziyaad Luceō since 2019. Along with his knack for songwriting, his hypnotic voice immediately encompasses the listener, paired perfectly with tight production skills. He has amassed millions of streams over the course of his career, and worked across the industry - from local, Toronto radio stations, to features in Wordplay and Earmilk. Both press and fans have gravitated towards his sound for its honesty and beauty.

Lead single "If I Tell You Something" stands out. With 808s, synths, and an intriguing keyboard melody, the track was born through collaboration with the artist and producer Hussain Ali. Working with Ali's demo, the pair bottled the spontaneity of their brainstorming and developed an infectious hit that oscillates between smooth breakdowns and a staccato, singable pre-chorus. "If I tell you something, I can't live without you," Luceō confesses.

After a year of intensive re-working, the project is finally ready to share. Luceō is aware that the title of EP can be interpreted as alluding to a past relationship. "Yet, this is a feeling that still lives," he shares. "I've been trying to create a fluent storyline that the listener can enjoy and see the growth of the character throughout the album. Overall, this project symbolizes a new tomorrow: a reason to be hopeful."



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single THIS LIFE Photo
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single 'THIS LIFE'

Regina musician Michael Harmel debuts his new solo project with a single and video titled 'This Life.' The name Dearest Henry is an homage to Michael's grandad, who was also a musician, and used to play music for him at a young age. This inspired Michael to explore all types of musical genres and ultimately led to him learning to play the guitar.

2
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of Send Me An Angel Lyric Video Photo
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of 'Send Me An Angel' Lyric Video

Gunship shares a cover of 'Send Me An Angel' in a new lyric video. Watch now! The defining soundtrack to legendary BMX movie RAD is back with a vengeance and in the care of Gunship and their signature synth sounds and powerful modern production.

3
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP Better Days Photo
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP 'Better Days'

Genre-defying New Zealand artist Will Swinton has released a touching new EP titled 'Better Days.' Discover the heartfelt music and emotional journey in this latest release. To complement the EP Will Swinton releases a captivating visual to the title-track which finds Will hanging with his friends in New Zealand. 

4
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album Godmode Photo
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album 'Godmode'

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED