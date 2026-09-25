Zeph Shares Gritty Electro-Pop Single 'Don't Let Go Til You Hate Me'
The self-produced track explores romantic desperation and toxic endings through clipped electronics and distorted vocals.
Alt-pop singer Zeph has released 'don't let go til you hate me,' a gritty, digitally warped pop song about pushing love to its breaking point, out now via MDDN Records/Atlantic Records. Written and produced entirely by Zeph, the track folds clipped electronics and flashes of distortion into a bright pop framework. The track arrives alongside an accompanying music video that gives the song a charged visual counterpart.
On 'don't let go til you hate me,' Zeph rejects the idea of a clean ending, choosing instead to follow the relationship all the way to its collapse. The production moves between restraint and digital overload while her vocals remain steady at the center. As she explains, ''don't let go til you hate me' is about being desperate to hold onto love until it's completely gone, even preferring to end on a toxic note. I wrote this song to put into words how I wouldn't feel a sense of closure if the relationship was cut off 'prematurely' for any reason.'
The accompanying music video turns the song's romantic fixation into a colder visual companion, with chains, cages, and industrial motifs recurring throughout. Zeph moves through it all with a cool detachment, bringing the song's darker edge into the visual.
Born and raised in Maryland, Zeph grew up obsessed with film soundtracks before turning to songwriting and production herself. She has since developed a strain of self-produced pop built on intimacy and digital detail, pairing confessional writing with MIDI synths, manipulated vocals, and densely layered production. That world began taking shape with 'Forever & Always' in 2018 and expanded across Scared of Everything, Crush (Demos), and her 2023 debut album character development. Her willingness to overshare became part of the appeal, with love, insecurity, anxiety, and the less flattering corners of attachment arriving with little distance between the thought and the song.
Photo Credit: Le3ay
Photo Credit: Le3ay
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