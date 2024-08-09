Zedd Releases New Single 'Lucky' Featuring Remi Wolf

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zedd joins forces with genre-bending phenomenon Remi Wolf for highly anticipated new collaboration “Lucky”. The release marks the latest single from the multi-platinum producer’s forthcoming third studio album Telos (out August 30) – his first LP in nearly a decade.

Infectious and upbeat, “Lucky” spotlights Remi’s captivating vocals over Zedd’s dynamic production, joining forces for an undeniable summer hit. “Lucky” was first teased last Friday during Zedd’s headlining Perry’s Stage Lollapalooza Festival set when he invited Remi to join him on stage and play the track live for the first time. The smash performance also featured a surprise appearance from Bea Miller, playing recent collaboration “Out of Time”. Keeping in line with his album announcement during EDC, Zedd’s Lollapalooza set ended in spectacular fashion with a 300 drone show above the finale spelling out 1 (800) 602 – ZEDD, a hotline containing a 2-minute minimax snippet from the album.

"Lucky couldn’t have happened without Remi” says Zedd on the track. “Five years ago she wrote the first verse and chorus, but had no intention of staying on it. Earlier this year, I invited Remi to the studio to play her the Telos Album which changed her mind and she decided to stay on the song. We got to work on the second verse and it completely brought the song to life - no one else could sing it as amazing as she does."

"Lucky” arrives on the heels of "Out of Time" – which released earlier this summer and served as the first single from upcoming album Telos. The third official studio album from Zedd, the project showcases a more authentic side of the multi-platinum hitmaker, meant to be a ‘profound listening experience’ from start to finish.

Recently, Zedd also announced his upcoming North American tour, kicking off with the 2-night return of his famed Zedd in the Park festival taking place on September 6th and 7th in Los Angeles – presented by Insomniac. With only ticket pre-sales, massive demand across the entire North American run prompted numerous sold-out shows and additional dates added for Zedd in the Park in Los Angeles, as well as New York, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco – with Zedd playing four consecutive nights at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The tour will conclude on October 15th at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Find more information HERE and see full list of dates below.

TELOS TOUR DATES:

Sept 6 Los Angeles, CA Zedd In The Park

Sept 7 Los Angeles, CA Zedd In The Park — SOLD OUT

Sept 12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Storehouse

Sept 13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Storehouse

Sept 20 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall Fenway — SOLD OUT

Sept 21 Washington, DC The Anthem — SOLD OUT

Sept 25 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sept 26 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum — SOLD OUT

Sept 27 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

Sept 28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall — SOLD OUT

Oct 4 Seattle, WA Wamu Theater

Oct 5 Seattle, WA Wamu Theater — SOLD OUT

Oct 10 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 11 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT

Oct 12 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT

Oct 13 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — SOLD OUT

Oct 15 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

About Zedd:

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with

“Clarity” after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on “Clarity” (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® “Best Dance Recording”), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, “Stay The Night” (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, “I Want You To Know,” which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard’s “Hot Dance/Electronic Songs” chart. He’s also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single “Stay” which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit “The Middle,” which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including “Record Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” and “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.”

Over the course of his legendary career, Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park, which has sold out every year since its inception (’18, ’19, ’22) and is now back for the event’s fourth edition, the first two-day incarnation of the event.

Zedd’s impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV, with a major highlight in 2022 when he opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions. Since then, he’s gone on to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend, NCAA Men’s Final Four, Formula 1 Miami & Austin (’22), Las Vegas (’23), Bahrain, and 2022’s NFL Super Bowl LVI. That same year, he was the official performer for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+. Now, Zedd has sold over 5M+ headlining tickets globally, and racked up over 31.6B streams across all platforms, truly proving himself to be one of the most timeless artists of his generation.

About Remi Wolf:

Remi Wolf has remained steadfast in her position as pop’s most rule-shattering risk-taker. Since releasing her critically acclaimed 2021 full-length debut, Juno, the world has found it hard to look away from the irreverent, bold, and colorful star. She’s racked up over two billion global streams, had top billing at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, and opened for artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Paramore. Along the way, she’s collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers, Beck, Still Woozy, Sylvan Esso, Dominic Fike, and more. This year, Remi is back with her latest album, Big Ideas, which was released on July 12th via Island Records. The album has garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Vogue, Pitchfork, and many more. Big Ideas is an emotionally complex, funky project that reflects on her transient life on the road over the last few years. The album continues to push the boundaries of genre, seeing her challenge herself musically and lyrically with a mix of old and new collaborators, such as Jared Solomon, Ethan Gruska, Leon Michels and the Dap-Kings, Carter Lang, among several others. In support of the new album, Remi made her debut performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a live rendition of “Cinderella” and most recently performed the album’s focus track “Soup” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which has been touted as a late entry contender for Song of the Summer. This fall, she will embark on an international headlining Big Ideas Tour in support of the album.

