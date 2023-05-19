Zara Larsson Reveals New Single 'End Of Time'

Multi-platinum pop icon Zara Larsson unveiled her brand new single "End Of Time'' alongside a stunning, coming-of-age video. With "End of Time," Larsson continues her exciting new era launched by "Can't Tame Her" earlier this year. "End of Time'' is available now on Larsson's own Sommer House label in partnership with Sony Music.

"I have been working on this song for a long time and as soon as it was finished, we all knew that it was really special," says Zara. "When it came to making the video I collaborated with The Baker Twins on a story that is very personal to me. I have explored this theme before, that there's a real duality to my life in being a fan and a creator, a real person and a pop star. I'm working on loving all those sides equally. That's why I feel like the video is my version of an eternal love story."

"End Of Time" is an instant Zara Larsson classic, embodying her innate understanding of all Pop can do. Part symphonic power-ballad, part dystopian dance-banger, "End Of Time" summons Loud-era Rihanna and the emotional high-stakes of hometown heroes Abba in an unguarded declaration of desire ("I want your love / To redefine / The very meaning of my life / Undo the fabric of my mind").

Written and produced alongside chief collaborators Rick Nowels (Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa) and Danja (Britney Spears, Timbaland), the "End of Time" video takes this in a cinematic new direction: it imagines visiting your younger self just for one day, and captures the need to follow that inner drive - and fearless dancer - from childhood until the "End Of Time."

Zara Larsson made an electric return to the world's stage this spring with "Can't Tame Her," a fierce, female-forward anthem delivered in suitably-unstoppable fashion. Now on its sixteenth week and counting in the UK Top 40 - where the track reached number 3 on iTunes, just reached number 1 on US Dance Radio, and has already surpassed 50 million streams - Zara Larsson's propulsive and effortlessly positive presence has been felt worldwide: from the cover of Vogue Scandinavia and Late Night With Seth Meyers to Eurovision, 'Diary Of A CEO', and a roadblock-reception at London's G-A-Y.

The success of "Can't Tame Her" coincides with Zara's newly-minted alliance between her own Sommer House label and Sony Music, in a trailblazing deal which saw the still-just-25-year-old simultaneously take control of her entire recording catalogue (which has been streamed over 9 billion times). In charge and unfiltered, Zara Larsson's handle on pop feels both perfectly of the times and - on the euphoric, existential 'End Of Time' - increasingly timeless.

This summer, Zara Larsson will take her incredible live show around the world with dates already confirmed including BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend (May 28th), Capital FM's Summertime Ball (June 11th), Lollapalooza Stockholm (June 29th) and Benicassim (July 13th). More to be announced soon.

About Zara Larsson

"One of pop's biggest and outspoken young stars" (The Guardian), Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop culture forward, with enlightened and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records: her platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as one of the most-streamed debuts on Spotify by a female artist ever.

Zara's growing catalog boasts one smash after another, from "Never Forget You," "Lush Life," and "Ain't My Fault" to Clean Bandit collaboration "Symphony." Along the way, she has received awards and nominations ranging from the Swedish Grammys, BRITS and MTV EMAs to even gracing the stage of the Nobel Peace Prize.

2020's second international album, Poster Girl, featured breakout hits like "Ruin My Life," "Wow," and saw Zara make further strides towards pop's top table. Launched entirely in lockdown, the project nonetheless saw Zara push boundaries, performing virtually for Roblox and hosting a viral live-stream show in partnership with Ikea on International Women's Day.

In the last year or so, Zara Larsson has been unleashed back into the real world: she played a sold-out Poster Girl European arena tour, scored a hit collaboration with Alesso ("Words" was named by Billboard one of the best dance records of 2022) before returning with brand new single, "Can't Tame Her."

Conceived alongside close-knit friends like MNEK, MTHR, and Danja - plus choreography from Beyoncé collaborator JaQuel Knight - the track's irrepressible energy aptly captures where Zara Larsson stands in 2023: "Can't change her / Can't blame her / Can't tame her."