Zara Larsson Releases 'Memory Lane' Remix EP; On Tour Now

Multiplatinum chart–topping global pop powerhouse Zara Larsson shares a new remix EP for her single “Memory Lane” from her 2023 holiday project, Honor The Light. The 3-track EP also features the original demo version of the song along with a remix by German electronic/dance duo FAST BOY.

Honor The Light was released last year to acclaim and was performed live over a series of concerts across Sweden around the holiday season. “Memory Lane,” the project’s Zara-penned original track and lead single, was an instant highlight, with Uproxx dubbing the track “vulnerable.” Watch Zara perform the song in Stockholm live here.

The new “Memory Lane” repackaging comes off the heels of much momentum for the star. Earlier this year, Zara Larsson released her new lauded studio album VENUS, which truly showcases the superstar’s elevated sound, eclectic style and unifying vision. A millions-selling mainstream artist with enduring, subversive appeal, the album’s vulnerability is Zara Larsson’s latest strength: a pop album fit for a goddess but graced with a human touch. It defines her as one modern pop’s most essential stars. Released in early 2024, the album mixes the mythic and the personal in its exploration on modern love: whether it’s channeling the celestial being itself on the title track, with a partner (“You Love Who You Love”), family (“On My Love”), your craft (“End Of Time”) or with yourself (“Can’t Tame Her”), it’s Zara’s most dynamic and fully-realized work to-date. Notably, the album received praise and attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, Uproxx, The Associated Press, ELLE, People and more, while she performed current single “You Love Who You Love” on Good Morning America and sat with Kelly Clarkson for a chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Most recently, her 2017 single “Symphony” with Clean Bandit took on a new life after a wave of virality across social media. It notably sat atop the TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart three weeks in a row, which Zara recently discussed with Rolling Stone here.

Zara Larsson is currently in the midst of a North American tour with collaborator and DJ powerhouse Kygo, where the duo will perform tonight at San Francisco’s Chase Center, before Zara concludes her run at Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Bowl on October 17. Then, she will kick off her own headlining run in support of VENUS on October 27th in Dallas, TX at the House of Blues before concluding with two nights at New York’s Webster Hall on November 6 and 7. Visit HERE to purchase tickets and see the full itinerary below.

Zara Larsson 2024 North American Live Dates:

10/4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

10/9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

10/10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^

10/27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas

10/29 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

10/30 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues – Orlando

11/1 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11/3 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/5 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston

11/6 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/7 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

^ Supporting Kygo

About Zara Larsson:

Zara Larsson is "one of pop's biggest and outspoken young stars” (The Guardian). With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records: her platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as one of the most-streamed debuts on Spotify by a female artist ever. Zara’s growing catalogue boasts one smash after another, from “Never Forget You,” “Lush Life,” and “Ain’t My Fault” to Clean Bandit collaboration “Symphony.” Along the way, she has received awards and nominations ranging from the Swedish Grammys, BRITS and MTV EMAs to even gracing the stage of the Nobel Peace Prize. 2020’s second international album, Poster Girl, featured breakout hits like “Ruin My Life,” “Wow,” and saw Zara make further strides towards Pop’s top table.

Launched entirely in lockdown, the project nonetheless saw Zara push boundaries, performing virtually for Roblox and hosting a viral live-stream show in partnership with Ikea on International Women’s Day. Ever since, Zara Larsson’s real-world presence has gone from strength to strength: she scored a hit collaboration with Alesso (“Words” was named by Billboard one of the best dance records of 2022) and even produced her own winter EP & filmed special, Honor The Light, in 2023. Third international album VENUS was released in February 2024 via a new partnership between Larsson’s own Sommer House label and Sony Music/Epic Records, in a trailblazing deal which saw Larsson also take control of her entire recording catalogue: it features the inescapable hits “Can’t Tame Her,” “On My Love,” and was followed by a sold-out UK/European tour before taking on North America. Along with making her acting debut in Netflix’s movie A Part Of You, a decade into her recording career and Zara Larsson has the feel of a young woman only growing in power.

Photo credit: Paul Edwards

