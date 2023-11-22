Zara Larsson Announces Holiday EP 'Honor the Light'

The EP is set for release on December 1, 2023.

Nov. 22, 2023

Multi-platinum global pop phenomenon Zara Larsson announces her very first holiday EP, Honor the Light, set for release on December 1, 2023 via Sommer House/Epic Records.

From good times to seasonal gloom, each track on the festive collection nods to a different aspect of the holiday season. The project will play a pivotal role in Zara’s upcoming holiday performances in Sweden — also titled Honor the Light — on December 8 and 9 in Stockholm and December 16 in Skellefetea. Pre-order/pre-save Honor the Light HERE.

On Friday, Zara will give fans a first taste of the music with the release of the songs “Memory Lane” and “Winter Song,” available at all DSPs HERE.  The full track listing can be found below, which includes two songs in Swedish.  

The news comes as Zara enjoys massive success with “On My Love,” her smash hit collaboration with David Guetta, and readies the release of her fourth studio album. Titled Venus, the LP will arrive on February 9, 2024. The Swedish songstress has also announced the details of an upcoming spring UK and European headlining tour.  Dubbed The Venus Tour, tickets are on sale now. See the full itinerary below and keep an eye out for North American live shows in the new year. 

The Honor The Light EP release will cap a stellar year for the Swedish hitmaker. The first single off of Venus — “Can’t Tame Her” — has already made waves with its anthemic, empowering message. The track spent over 16 weeks in the UK Top 40, reached number 3 on iTunes, and number 1 on US Dance Radio: a run that was made all the sweeter because it’s also Larsson’s first release on her own Sommer House label, following a landmark deal with Sony and Epic Records which saw the still-just-25-year-old take control of her entire recording catalog. This summer, Zara also dropped “End of Time,” a moving depiction of a visit with her younger self—stunningly brought to life by the accompanying music video. 

And two months ago, her latest single with David Guetta, “On My Love,” was crowned the highest debuting record of 2023 at Dance Radio. Just four weeks later, the song reached #1 on the chart, making it the country’s biggest dance record. Now, with this dizzying flurry of hits and plans in the works, Zara has somehow found time to make the holidays extra special with Honor the Light, a yuletide release for the ages.



