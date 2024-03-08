Zach Williams & Dolly Parton Release Their Second Song Together 'Lookin' for You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2X GRAMMY Award-winner Zach Williams has released an extended edition of his 16-track hit album ‘A Hundred Highways' today across all digital and streaming platforms. This new edition includes 2 new tracks: “Walls Fall Down” featuring country music star Lee Brice, as well as Williams' second collaboration with global icon, Dolly Parton.

Parton lends her legendary talents to Williams' newest single “Lookin' For You,” along with a brand new music video to accompany the track. The two previously joined forces in 2020 on the RIAA Platinum Certified and #1 single, “There Was Jesus”.

When asked how this new collaboration came to be, Williams shared, “We were filming Dolly's Christmas special in 2022, and Dolly asked me what I had been working on. I was about to release the ‘A Hundred Highways' album, and I told her that I had this one song that is probably my favorite on the album called “Lookin' For You.” I played it through my phone on set for her.”

“And I about fell over when I heard it, I thought it was the best thing,” recounted Dolly. “I told him, ‘Well, there's another big hit for you! But, did you forget to ask ME to sing on it with you?'” she joked. However, a few months later she ended up singing on the track, and their second collaboration was locked in.

Recently, American Idol shared the story of contestant McKenna Breinholt, who was adopted as a child, and her journey to meet her birth family. For her Idol audition, she sang the first Williams/Parton collaboration “There Was Jesus” and was united with her birth family on the show after her audition. Upon seeing the clip that went viral online, Zach and Dolly wished McKenna good luck: “What an awesome thing to see you use our song on American Idol. We're praying blessings over you and your family,” shared Zach. “We felt like it was a blessing for you to sing it, and I'm sure you felt like it was a blessing to have all your people there. Thanks for thinking of us and for loving the song!“ exclaimed Dolly.

Williams has much to celebrate these days. In addition to this new Extended Edition of his album, he just released his first book Rescue Story: Faith, Freedom, and Finding My Way Home in partnership with Zondervan Publishing and is also about to embark on another 30-city leg of his ‘A Hundred Highways' tour, with support from Riley Clemmons. For more information and tickets, click here.

About Zach Williams:

Over the last few years two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Zach Williams has established himself as a force to be reconned with. From sold out headline performances to multiple number one radio singles and over 1.5 billion on-demand streams, Williams has used his unique blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songs to deliver a deeply personal message of redemption that has connected with audiences across the globe.

His gold certified and GRAMMY Award winning duet with Dolly Parton, “There was Jesus,” topped the Pandora Top Spins chart for twelve consecutive weeks, was named one of Pandora's top 100 songs, and he performed the groundbreaking track at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. In 2022, Williams returned with his third full-length album, A Hundred Highways. His new book, Rescue Story: Faith, Freedom, and Finding My Way Home is now available nationwide, and he is embarking on a new leg of his ‘A Hundred Highways' tour this Spring. Zach and his family live near Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein