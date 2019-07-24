Zach Maxwell Releases New Single 'Girl Like You?' Debuting At The Underground Music Showcase

Electro-pop soul artist, Zach Maxwell announces his latest single "Girl Like You." The Denver-based, producer, songwriter, dancer and vocalist, will be debuting the new single at The Underground Music Showcase on Saturday, July 27 @ 10:45 pm at 3 Kings. He will be playing selections from his first EP, "Music for Life," released earlier this year, as well as debuting some other new material and cover songs as well.

"Girl Like You" lyrics are a playful take on a budding ménage à trois. Dancehall, Afrobeat and Carribean inspired rhythms, funky bass-lines with fat 808's, and Zach's choir inspired vocals, make this a sticky and sexy summer banger that you'll want to dance to all year long.

Written, produced and performed by the artist himself, Maxwell has earned a reputation as a master at blending soulful, electro-pop vibes with a unique blend of funk-infused dance music. Maxwell finds inspiration from music icons such as Prince, Sam Cooke, Phish, and old school acapella gospel music, as can be heard in all the vocals to this song.

"Millennials are re-writing the scripts on intimate relationships, non-monogamy and the traditional structures of marriage, coupledom, and love and sex as a whole," said Maxwell. "I think as a generation we have realized that the traditional ways of relating to each other that previous generations have subscribed to are not a one-size fits all prescription, and we have started to question whether there are other, more nuanced ways of being in relationship. I thought that these themes would be a fun thing to write a song about and so "Girl Like You" became a playful and upbeat story about couple consciously exploring these themes together."

"Girl Like You" is available now on digital music outlets, here: http://bit.ly/GirlLikeYou_ZM. For unreleased tracks, show and tour updates etc., subscribe to Zach Maxwell's mailing list on the homepage of his website: www.zachmaxwellmusic.com.

To purchase tickets to the Underground Music Showcase and to see Maxwell play on Saturday, July 27 @ 10:45 pm at 3 Kings, visit undergroundmusicshowcase.com. Weekend tickets include general admission access to any show, any stage, all weekend long.





