Zach Bryan Releases New Studio Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'

Leading up to the release, Zach selected 21 of his favorite bars across the U.S. and Canada where fans were the first to hear tracks from the album.

By: Jul. 08, 2024
Zach Bryan Releases New Studio Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Zach Bryan has released his highly anticipated new studio album THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE. The double vinyl edition will be released October 10. Click HERE to pre-order.

LATEST NEWS

Review: THE SHOW - LIVE ON TOUR - NIALL HORAN at Xcel Energy Center
Lily Vakili to Open for John Douglas (Trashcan Sinatras) on US Tour Dates
John Powell Scoring WICKED Movie With Stephen Schwartz
Video: Watch Noah J. Ricketts, Sandra Mae Frank & More in Magnus Riise's Pride-Themed Music Video

The album features 19 tracks, comprising 18 songs and a poem. In addition to previously released tracks “Pink Skies” and “Purple Gas,” the album features collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, and John Moreland.

Leading up to the release, Zach selected 21 of his favorite bars across the U.S. and Canada where fans were the first to hear tracks from the album.

Zach Bryan is on The Quittin’ Time Tour now. Click HERE for details.

The Great American Bar Scene Tracklist:

  1. Lucky Enough
  2. Mechanical Bull
  3. The Great American Bar Scene
  4. 28
  5. American Nights
  6. Oak Island
  7. Purple Gas
  8. Boons
  9. The Way Back
  10. Memphis; The Blues (ft. John Moreland)
  11. Like Ida
  12. Bass Boat
  13. Better Days (ft. John Mayer)
  14. Towers
  15. Sandpaper (ft. Bruce Springsteen)
  16. Northern Thunder
  17. Funny Man
  18. Pink Skies
  19. Bathwater


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos