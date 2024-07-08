Zach Bryan Releases New Studio Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'

Leading up to the release, Zach selected 21 of his favorite bars across the U.S. and Canada where fans were the first to hear tracks from the album.
Zach Bryan has released his highly anticipated new studio album THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE. The double vinyl edition will be released October 10. Click HERE to pre-order.
The album features 19 tracks, comprising 18 songs and a poem. In addition to previously released tracks “Pink Skies” and “Purple Gas,” the album features collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, and John Moreland.
Zach Bryan is on The Quittin’ Time Tour now. Click HERE for details.
