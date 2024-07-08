Zach Bryan Releases New Studio Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zach Bryan has released his highly anticipated new studio album THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE. The double vinyl edition will be released October 10. Click HERE to pre-order.

The album features 19 tracks, comprising 18 songs and a poem. In addition to previously released tracks “Pink Skies” and “Purple Gas,” the album features collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, and John Moreland.

Leading up to the release, Zach selected 21 of his favorite bars across the U.S. and Canada where fans were the first to hear tracks from the album.

Zach Bryan is on The Quittin’ Time Tour now. Click HERE for details.

The Great American Bar Scene Tracklist:

Lucky Enough Mechanical Bull The Great American Bar Scene 28 American Nights Oak Island Purple Gas Boons The Way Back Memphis; The Blues (ft. John Moreland) Like Ida Bass Boat Better Days (ft. John Mayer) Towers Sandpaper (ft. Bruce Springsteen) Northern Thunder Funny Man Pink Skies Bathwater

