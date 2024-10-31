Zach Bellas Shares Anthemic Single 'One More Show'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alternative rock trio Zach Bellas has returned with their latest single, the triumphant "One More Show," out now. The track, a guitar-driven take on the all-too-relatable tribulations of aging, features punchy drums, strong vocals, and a refrain that is palpable as the group begs for the chance to provide their audience with one more song, "before the night is done." A string quartet, recorded live, pulls together the second half of the song in true cinematic fashion. Listeners of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Green Day will gravitate towards their sound, one of honest lyricism and true showmanship.

Zach Bellas, composed of Tom McAteer on drums, Kyle Hadley on bass and backing vocals, and Zach Bellas on guitar and vocals, is based out of Baltimore, Maryland. Formed on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was forced to take their skills and adapt, as a touring group. Innovation allowed them to continue recording, reaching audiences despite their limitations. Previous releases have been lauded by the likes of Come Here Floyd, Keep Walking Music, and Alt77, among other tastemakers. Their extensive live shows have allowed them to cultivate a loyal fan base, enraptured by their stage presence.

"One More Show" plays on their live sensibilities directly, honing in on the fear of losing momentum and success with time. Described by the group as, "an inspirational anthem that begs the listener to fight against the light, resist the urge to call it quits, and demand to take the stage," the track shamelessly lays bare the emotional struggles that come with getting older, particularly in careers that value fleeting youth. Lines like "I don't know if when I'm gone,/ the world is gonna miss me,/ Will they remember all the things I did to show them love?," pack a bittersweet punch.

The track itself was meticulously crafted over the course of five years. The group knew they wanted a string quartet in the latter half of the recording, but experienced difficulty getting one together during the pandemic. Finally, after sitting with the bones of the track for half a decade, they were able to make it a reality. Producer J. Robbins, known for his work with Jawbox, Clutch, and Local H, showed his admiration for the track, a mark of Zach Bellas' compositional savvy.

"One More Show" not only marks a step forward for Zach Bellas, but serves as an inspirational soundtrack to those who may need a push towards finding their own sense of meaning as their world veers in a different direction.

