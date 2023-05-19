ZHU Collaborates With Devault and Babyjake on New Single 'Revelations'

GRAMMY®-nominated artist ZHU teams up with Devault and BabyJake on the silken, slow-burning new single "Revelations," which was released by Astralwerks today.

BabyJake and ZHU each take a turn on vocals, contemplating what has brought them to this point in their journeys. ZHU and Devault, co-produced "Revelations" and co-wrote the song with Griff Clawson.

ZHU said, "I'm excited to get into this new era of my artistry and start releasing music again. There will be many revelations to come."

Drawing inspiration from the reflective, soul-searching vibe of "Revelations," the official video for the track opens in a hallway where a high-fashion clientele awaits entry into a confessional booth. As ZHU and BabyJake give powerful performances, all in the room have a turn at peering through a peephole for a look at their own hearts. NAVS (Stereophonics, James Vincent McMorrow, FAANGS) directed the video.

ZHU will be playing numerous festivals this summer, including Lightning in a Bottle and Bumbershoot. See below for itinerary or visit here. Last year, he joined Swedish House Mafia on their Paradise Again tour.

After joining ZHU backstage for this feature, VMAN noted, "ZHU has curated a slick persona with a massive influence far beyond his music, specifically in the fashion space." HYPEBEAST said, "ZHU consistently delivers stunning audio-visual experiences drawing from a broad range of influences, with high fashion and rave being recurring themes."

He previewed his NIGHTDAY fashion line, designed in collaboration with Emmy Slattery, during his EDC Las Vegas set last year. The name for the collection, which will soon be available at select retailers, was inspired by ZHU's massively successful debut EP, which included the GRAMMY-nominated hit "Faded." Billboard noted, "It's an accomplishment for an artist to partner with a swanky fashion house, yet a next-level achievement is unlocked by designing a collection one's self, from inspiration to garment."

"Revelations" is ZHU's first release since last summer's Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1), which included the fan favorite "I Wonder."

Over the years, ZHU has earned acclaim for his forward-looking vision. His debut album, GENERATIONWHY, topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart and landed on the Billboard 200. He's had dozens of tracks hit the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, including "Sky Is Crying" (ft. Yuna) and "Yours" (with Arctic Lake) from DREAMLAND 2021.

These accomplishments have earned him partnerships with like-minded brands including Luminosity and Leica. But all of this success has never been the point - ZHU just wants to head to the dancefloor and dream up better worlds.

Sage DeVault, better known by his stylized surname Devault, is a 25-year-old American electronic musician. In late 2017, Devault reached an early breakthrough from his official remix for DJ Snake, which was later named by Billboard as one of the top 10 remixes of the year. With official redos for artists such as Rihanna, 6LACK, Alessia Cara, Daya and Sabrina Claudio under his belt, Devault went on to release his debut EP Stay, which featured Njomza, Bipolar Sunshine and Matt Maeson.

In 2019, Devault released a dark, haunting audiovisual EP titled JADE, which gathered attention from Playboy, Flaunt Magazine and Forbes. Following JADE, Devault released SAPPHIRE as a second chapter to his tape series, along with RUBY, creating a dark world around his vocal works.

After his vocal heavy EP Empty Room featuring Kiiara, Bipolar Sunshine, EVAN GIIA and Izzy Camina, he released the final chapter of his four-part tape series, DIAMOND, in 2022. Devault has been touring with the likes of ZHU, DJ Snake, Madeon, San Holo and more.

BabyJake is bringing the glamour of the 70's to modern day, combining the latest production knowledge with an undeniably retro feel. He broke through to listeners in 2019, when his "Cigarettes on Patios" went Gold with a million-plus streams, gaining much notoriety. Creating a unique mix of influences to develop an entrancing individual sound, the Florida-born, LA-made, and Nashville-based singer-songwriter's loudest influence is his own personality. He set forth his softer side in 2020 with his debut EP, Don't Give Me

Problems, Give Me Wine, and then a debut album in 2021 (SB Projects / Republic Records) with sounds you can't expect to hear from anyone but him. Along the way, his evocative flare and raspy, emotional voice was brought to collaborations with everyone from 24kgoldn to Dillon Francis. Unapologetically himself, and with a cohesive grasp on his sound's inspirations, you'll want to sit back and enjoy the show of what comes next.

Photo Credit: Jason Renaud