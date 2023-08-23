Yung Bae Releases 'Too Cool to Feel This Lonely'

Dance-pop maestro Yung Bae continues the journey toward his highly anticipated new album Groove Continental: Side B — out October 6th — with the single and music video “Too Cool To Feel This Lonely.” Co-created with multi-platinum producer Diamond Pistols and Quinn XCII collaborator YOG$, it’s an exhilarating blend of funk and hip-hop as Felly and Khary deliver dance-ready verses atop sizzling production.

The single comes on the heels of “Awesome Ways” with funk legend Nile Rodgers. On their collaboration, Rodgers enthused, “This s is hot and a perfect example of how I work with an artist's melodies & harmonies to develop the concept!” It also follows the acclaimed lead single “Body Talk” with Mayer Hawthorne — “a dynamic piece of funk-pop” according to Sheesh — which initially set the stage for the brilliant Groove Continental: Side B.

Yung Bae also recently announced a fall 2023 North American tour in support of his forthcoming album. Winding across the continent from Washington, DC, to Vancouver, BC, the tour will include a particularly anticipated stop at Elsewhere on October 7th in Brooklyn, NY.

The buzzing New York date — a full venue takeover by Yung Bae and album release party for Groove Continental: Side B — will feature support from Eden Prince, Ty Sunderland, Engelwood, and performances from local drag queens to round out the celebratory night. Tickets for all of Yung Bae’s tour dates are available here.

Yung Bae explains his newest “This track is another one of my absolute favorites from the album. It feels like something you would play at a house party. It all started out with a sample that Felly and YOG$ went in on. After that me and Diamond Pistols got our hands on it and flipped it into what it is now! Then Felly and Khary laid down vocals and it felt so right.”

Diamond Pistols recalls the single “started with Bae playing me the sample idea that ultimately became the backbone for the song. We had the idea to flip it into a 4 on the floor housey beat, and the song was just an instrumental for a long time until Felly hopped on and made it what it is!”

Khary adds, ”YOG$ reached out to me with this idea he worked on with Yung Bae. It honestly wasn’t my normal style of music but I took it as a challenge. The phrase ‘I’m too cool to feel this lonely’ was the first thing that came to my mind and it felt like something you could live by. The rest came easily.”

A pioneering sampler, producer, and songwriter, Yung Bae touches on everything from vaporwave to funk, Japanese city pop to electropop. After making a mark via a major label, he jumped back to the independent world where he could chase down his wildest creative ideas—including a slinky nautical journey for 2022’s Groove Continental: Side A featuring Channel Tres, EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste, and others.

Yung Bae has racked up over 1.5 billion streams with previous support from NPR, NYLON, Teen Vogue, Ones To Watch, Billboard Dance, and more. On the live circuit, Yung Bae has performed at Coachella, Outside Lands, Firefly, Life is Beautiful, CRSSD, Electric Forest, and more. He’s also toured the world twice with sold-out shows across Asia and the United States.

Diamond Pistols is the project of music producer Christian Dold, who has created an impressive string of top 40 hits and Multi-Platinum & Gold certifications in a few short years. After having a Billboard #1 for his production efforts on Jackson Wang's “Mirrors,” he produced bbno$ ft. Rich Brian "Edamame," which charted top 50 on Spotify Charts in 13 countries and now boasts more than 275 million streams on Spotify alone.

His artist single with bbno$ “Help Herself” is now at 100 million+ streams globally, including a remix with Benee, and he produced the entire upcoming bbno$ project as well as Yung Gravy’s next single.

Diamond Pistols has produced for artists such as Blackbear, Joji, 24kGoldn, Rich Brian, Bulow, Lil Pump, Khea, DVBBS, Tiny Meat Gang, Cheat Codes and many more. Diamond Pistols recently produced DJ Snake ft. Rick Ross and Rich Brian’s priority single "Run It," which was featured with the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on its soundtrack and global trailer.

YOG$ is an LA-based producer & songwriter from Detroit, MI. His signature style of genre-bending productions has led him to be one of Quinn XCII’s main collaborators. YOG$ produced Quinn XCII’s Gold singles, “Always Been You” & “West Coast” as well as other cuts across various Quinn’s albums (U & Us, Panama, + more).

YOG$ frequently collaborates with Healy, and their record, “Reckless” garnered 100+ million streams across DSPs and went Tiktok viral with over a million uses. YOG$’s credits/close collaborators include the likes of Hailey Knox, Tobi Lou, Quinn XCII, DVBBS, Allday, Ollie, Powfu, Jaquees, Felly, MASN, Khai Dreams, Dej Loaf, among others.

Felly's mesmerizing musical journey traces back to his hip-hop's core transforming into his newfound indie alternative allure. Emerging from Connecticut, Felly honed his craft in Los Angeles. A maestro of production and multi-instrumental prowess, his artistry continues to evolve and inspire. His breakthrough opus, Waking Up To Sirens introduced "Fabrics," propelling Felly into a spotlight that ignited sonic exploration.

Defying genres, his sonic creations captivate listeners from all walks of life. "Bad Radio" earned extensive praise from Spotify and Apple, yet his latest masterpiece, "There’s No Other” and “show me what I’m missing” shines brighter, embracing his evolving visions and artistry. Collaborations with luminaries like Carlos Santana and Jack Harlow showcase his diverse range as an artist. Felly's indie music legacy, from Connecticut's origins to this transformative journey, resonates across time.

Khary is an alternative hip-hop artist from Rhode Island based in Los Angeles, CA. He has amassed over 100 million streams across streaming platforms and has collaborated with the likes of Kota The Friend, Abhi The Nomad, SEB, and Tom The Mailman.

As for the rest of 2023, there’s much more to come from Yung Bae. Following his acclaimed Groove Continental Radio shows and performances like last year’s sold-out Shrine headliner at the 5,000+ cap venue, he heads out on his North American tour with aforementioned highlights like his upcoming Elsewhere takeover.

2023 tour dates

Sep 1st - North Coast Music Festival // Chicago, IL

Sep 1st - Sound Bar (NCMF Afterparty) // Chicago, IL

Sep 2nd - Walter Studios // Phoenix, AZ

Oct 6th - Culture // Washington, DC

Oct 7th - Elsewhere // New York, NY

Oct 13th - Time Nightclub // Costa Mesa, CA

Oct 14th - Bloom Nightclub // San Diego, CA

Oct 21st - Live Out Festival // Monterrey, MX

Oct 27th - Suwannee Hulaween // Live Oak, FL

Nov 3rd - Superstition // Austin, TX

Nov 4th - Meow Wolf // Santa Fe, NM

Nov 10th - The Church Nightclub // Denver, CO

Nov 11th - Celebrities Nightclub // Vancouver, BC