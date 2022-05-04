Yumi Nu Releases New Single 'Illusions'

No stranger to versatility, Yumi Nu shows off a grittier sound that perfectly contrasts her soft vocals on her latest single "Illusions." This release is one of the final tastes of her upcoming debut EP Hajime, which she announced today will officially be out on May 20.

Possessing a rare hypnotic quality in both her sound and aesthetics, Yumi Nu creates a heavenly world that can only exist through the destruction of former limitations. This journey of self-actualization has allowed her to blossom into an era of confidence that defines her unique sonic identity.

The releases of "Illusions" as well as the Hajime EP are intentionally in line with AAPI Heritage Month. Core to who Yumi Nu is, much of her personal journey is defined by the ever-changing relationship she has with her cultural identity. These themes can be heard throughout all of her releases.

"I wrote 'Illusions' about the illusion of the boxes and cages we put ourselves in," Yumi Nu said. "I realized I had always had a ceiling over my head of how much potential I could reach and what I was worthy of, but it was me who put it there. It felt like realizing I was in a simulation. A belief and narrative I lived in but never questioned if it could be different."

Outside of music, Yumi Nu is an internationally acclaimed model. Some of her accolades include the cover of both Vogue US and Japan as well as being the first Asian American curve model in Sports Illustrated's infamous swimsuit issue. On the music side, her recent releases have garnered support from notable Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday, Fresh Finds RnB and Jasmine. Yumi Nu is a boundary breaking force in whatever she sets her mind to.

Later this month, Yumi Nu will be releasing her debut EP Hajime. The title of the EP means "Beginning" in Japanese, and that this is for the rising musician. Even though she has been around the world of music her entire life, this is the start of a fresh era for Yumi Nu where she feels like her artistry has finally synchronized with her personal growth and self-identity. Hajime will be out on May 20, 2022.

Listen to the new single here: