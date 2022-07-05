Yours Truly Debuts New Single 'Careless Kind'

Armed with raw honesty and heightened sonic influences, Melbourne alternative mainstays Yours Truly return today ahead of their impending new EP is this what i look like?, due out Friday, July 15 via UNFD, bringing their most potent anthem yet via new single "Careless Kind".

An emo-tinged offering from the Melbourne quartet, "Careless Kind" takes cues from some of the Yours Truly's earlier pop punk leanings; but in place of wistful teen angst and relationship woes is a cultivated take on ongoing anxieties and facing life's grown-up hurdles, complete with plenty of bounce and simmering sonic snarls.

Of the making behind the raw yet vigorous anthem that is "Careless Kind", Yours Truly vocalist Mikaila Delgado shares: "I wrote 'Careless Kind' after talking to a friend about my anxieties and listening to how chill they were about everything. I remember thinking, 'I wish I could be like them, see things in black and white and not overthink absolutely everything.'

It tackles a lot of my health and social anxiety and how I feel like it constantly takes over my ability to be carefree because I'm always thinking 'what if?'. Everything down to the scars on my ankles from an operation I had when I was young, which was where a lot of my self-consciousness began. It's wishing I could reset my thoughts and remove the anxiety."

With their previous album 2020 Self Care scooping up an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock/heavy album, Yours Truly's impending new EP is this what i look like? once again champions honesty like its predecessor, while also embracing more recent influences for the band internally, looking to the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Bloc Party, The 1975, Head Automatica, and beyond to grow their previously-established pop punk sound into more assured and eclectic waters.

Boasting appearances in 2022 alone onstage at UNIFY and Slam Dunk Festival, Yours Truly have also this year played alongside Against The Current, Rise Against, and at various shows in the UK. Following the release of is this what i look like? on July 15, Yours Truly will join I Prevail, Pierce The Veil, and Fit For A King for an absolutely stacked North American tour throughout September and October, before the band embark on their national Australian headline tour, kicking off on Thursday, November 24.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming North American Tour Dates

Sept 9 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sept 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

Sept 13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept 14 - Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

Sept 16 - St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

Sept 17 - Ralston, NE @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Sept 18 - Wichita, KS @ Wave

Sept 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Sept 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center

Sept 23 - Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheatre

Sept 24 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Sept 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept 27 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Sept 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sept 29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Oct 1 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 2 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct 4 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

Oct 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct 7 - Ft Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

Oct 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct 9 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom