Your Smith Reveals IN BETWEEN PLANS On Neon Gold Records

LA-based artist Your Smith shares her newest single "In Between Plans"today on Neon Gold Records. Accompanied by a lyric video directed by Gemma Warren, the video shows Smith driving down a scenic, open road. Your Smith has also announced a Fall tour supporting Matt Maeson and K. Flay starting in August.

Your Smith on "In Between Plans":

"In Between Plans is the soundtrack I wrote to the best day of my life. When the sheer abandon of who I was intersected with the acceptance of the unknown journey ahead of me. It took one trip to Nicaragua, two new best friends, and one hit of acid for me to see that life is indeed a journey. This song is about that day."

Watch the video here:

The Minneapolis native relocated to Los Angeles in 2016 and after years of releasing her music under her given name, Caroline Smith, she let go of her insecurities and reawakened herself under the new moniker Your Smith. This freedom of her new self through her alter ego is apparent through her carefree new single, "In Between Plans." Inspired by an acid trip on a catamaran in Nicaragua, the song was written in a jungle hut at Neon Gold's prestigious NEON GOLDEN writing retreat attended byTove Lo, Phoebe Ryan, What So Not and more. It was there she was able to shove self-doubt aside and take her artistry to a new level.

Your Smith live:

* = Matt Maeson

+ = with K. Flay

8.19 - Deluxe Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN*

8.20 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI*

8.22 - The Hollow - Albany, NY*

8.23 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH*

8.24 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA*

8.26 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO*

8.27 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI*

9.3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +

9.5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory +

9.7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater +

9.9 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom +

9.11 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

9.13 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +

9.14 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma +

9.20 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom +

9.21 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom +

9.24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel +

9.26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts +

9.29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 club +

9.30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte +

10.2 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +





