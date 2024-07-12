Young The Giant Releases New Single 'Metropolis' From the Archives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum selling band Young The Giant have released “Metropolis” from their archives. Never before released, the song was written and recorded by lead singer Sameer Gadhia in the days of their hit album Mind Over Matter. The band teased the track on their 2023 American Bollywood World Tour by surprising fans with stripped-back acoustic performances of the song several times throughout the summer. This year being the record’s 10-year anniversary, it felt right to share this musical time capsule.

On July 26, Young The Giant will celebrate 10 years of their most successful album with the release of Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition). Upon its original release, Mind Over Matter (produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen and mixed by Rich Costey) reached #7 on the Billboard 200 chart and #2 on Top Rock Albums. The album’s title track has been a staple of the band’s catalog since and was recently certified Platinum.

The exclusive deluxe version comes in clear smoke vinyl and includes a 12-page booklet, fold-out poster, and an exclusive slipcover — Pre-order / Pre-save. The tracklist includes 3 never-before-released demos and the new song “Metropolis.”

Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

“Slow Dive”

“Anagram”

“It’s About Time”

“Crystallized”

“Mind Over Matter”

“Daydreamer”

“Firelight”

“Camera”

“In My Home”

“Eros”

“Teachers”

“Waves”

Paralysis

“Mind Over Matter (Demo)”*

“Camera (Demo)”*

“What You Get (Demo)”*

“Metropolis (Acoustic)”*

*Never-before-released

Currently underway, Young The Giant is out on the road with Cage The Elephant and Bakar for the Neon Pill Tour. Hitting major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville and New York, this is truly one of the power lineups of artists who have shaped the modern alt-rock genre. Along the way, Young The Giant will make stops at Outside Lands, Bourbon & Beyond and Oceans Calling— See all dates here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

July 12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

July 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

July 15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion*

August 2 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

August 3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

August 4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

August 7 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

August 8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

August 9 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

August 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

August 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

August 14 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena*

August 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

August 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

August 19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion*

August 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*

August 24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 26 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell*

August 27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

August 29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

September 1 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

September 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

September 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts*

September 7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark*

September 9 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center*

September 10 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

September 12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

September 13 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*

September 14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

September 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha*

September 21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

September 28 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling

Photo Credit: Lupe Bustos

