Young RnB Artist Tai Mistyque Releases 'Picture Me'

"Picture Me," the latest single from the promising young RnB singer Tai Mistyque is shaping up to be a major groundbreaker for her young career. Already on her fourth single this year, Tai Mistyque is developing her sultry sound reminiscent of Aaliyah, however taking it that extra step. Her soft, sensual vocal stylings allows Tai to reach deep into her vocal register and produce awe-inspiring phrasing while not pushing her sonic range too far, keeping the longevity to perform at such a high level throughout the track. "Picture Me" also features vocal harmonizations from producer Tae the Don. As these two lyricists play off each other's rapid succession of lyrics they offer juxtaposing tempos which add a syncopated dynamic to this soft-rock, RnB track.

What really had me was the steamy, sensuous choral of Tai with that deep funk groove underlying behind giving this track the punch that takes it from just a love song to a club mix dance-worthy beast of an RnB offering.

Furthermore, from this deep bass funk, we hear a delicately used synth sample giving the track its noncontemporary feel, making it feel like a late 80's soft rock ballad. However, the bass and drums keep "Picture Me" grounded into today's world with crisp, punchy frequencies expertly mixed to fill the entire listening space. Even cranked right up, the plenty of allotted headroom ensures a distortion-free experience which would make this track a perfect addition to any Urban radio playlist, and any DJ's go-to romantic track during the club set. Overall, "Picture Me" is a very enjoyable track, and a clear maturity for an artist taking off in this industry. With the astronomically improving streaming numbers Tai Mistyque is seeing these days, we can expect this is the next big name in RnB.