Young Franco Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'It's Franky Baby!'

Globally acclaimed DJ and producer Young Franco releases the hotly anticipated debut album “it’s Franky baby!” out now, ahead of the Australian headline tour kicking off next month. The album arrives alongside the new single ‘Give Thanks, Give Praise’ featuring English reggae DJ and true veteran of the UK urban music scene, General Levy and dance pop DJ/producer, Tommy Villiers.

The 10-track album is a compilation of Young Franco’s genre-bending and vibrant cutting-edge productions; an energetic fusion of disco, Italo-disco, dance music, rap, and punk, seamlessly weaving influences from the UK, America, Italy, Nigeria and Jamaica. The album features a slew of all-star trailblazing collaborators; Pell, Denzel Curry, Master Peace, Franc Moody, p-rallel, Dana Williams, Kah-Lo, piri, MC DT, EARTHGANG, Jafunk, General Levy, Tommy Villiers and Muroki.

Young Franco describes the album as “a reflection of everything and everyone that has shaped me – my influences, my friends, and the artists I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with. It blends the sounds and voices that inspire me, capturing the energy of the people I love and the creative journey we’ve shared. It’s a mix of the many genres I’m drawn to, fusing into one big pan”.

The latest single ‘Give Thanks, Give Praise’ douses a sharp drum and bass beat alongside General Levy’s smooth reggae vocals and produced by Tommy Villiers, from English drum and bass pop dance duo Tommy & Piri. Young Franco takes things a step further, filling out the space in the mix with a flooding sub bass and spirited guitar plucks. Young Franco shares, “Tommy Villiers is an amazing producer; the song wouldn't exist without him….”. The collaboration with the legendary General Levy, came about serendipitously Young Franco reveals, “General Levy was in Australia, and I was following his page as a huge fan. I kept checking to see when he was touring next, and it turned out he was in Sydney. After reaching out, he came to the studio. Working with such a legend was a huge blessing - he's been a significant part of a genre and its growth. He was an absolute joy to work with and really delivered.”

Press play on Young Franco’s debut album ‘it’s Franky baby!’ and you open your eyes with ‘Wake Up’ featuring Master Peace, a track that infuses lazy Sunday vibes with an early 2000’s electropop zing, inviting listeners to the dynamic sonic world of Young Franco with both nonchalance and confidence. The album evolves as it progresses, with ‘Daydreaming’ featuring Franc Moody spiralling into a funk-infused groove, hitting the sweet spot for a tune that’s sure to get stuck in your mind before you know it.

The narrative deepens with ‘Stunt Like This’ featuring Kah-Lo, bringing a streetwise swagger to the sonic forefront and showcasing Franco’s ability to blend evocative lyrics with sharp, nuanced beats. Only three tracks into the album, 'Stunt Like This' blows the doors wide open with character and finesse, showcasing Young Franco's ability to apply his signature sound to a multitude of styles. ‘Fallin’ Apart’ with Denzel Curry and Pell continues this trend, confidently merging genres to paint a vivid picture of Franco’s innovative approach to music that respects no boundaries.

Hitting the halfway point, ‘Going On’ delivers a refreshingly lucid and melodically soothing take with a lush vocal performance from the UK’s piri and MC DT. Moving the needle to ‘Lose Control’ with EARTHGANG and Jafunk, Young Franco flips the switch on the mood, transporting listeners to a hazy and futuristic lounge that injects the aesthetics of icons like Outkast with funked out basslines and twinkling melodies. This halfway point doesn’t only highlight Young Franco’s range but starts to develop the full 3D picture of what his sound is all about— a multi-genre tapestry that paints a picture of somewhere you simply want to be.

The album’s tempo shifts with ‘Sing It Back’, a reinterpretation of Moloko’s classic, reworked with Dana Williams to evoke the nostalgic rhythms of a sun-drenched fiesta. Building on this, we have the latest single ‘Give Thanks, Give Praise’ with General Levy and Tommy Villiers. As the album races towards the finish line, Young Franco finds the squeeze with ‘Juice’, a laid-back hip-hop beat with Pell that carries the nonchalance heard in the LP’s opening track. Finishing where things started, ‘Sunrise’ represents a full 24 hours in the musical mind of Young Franco – from ‘Wake Up’ to ‘Sunrise’. The album’s closing tune shows a musician who dropped the facade of the nightclub, instead delivering a tender and timeless beach-ready hit.

To mark the release, Young Franco will be hosting a series of outdoor day parties kicking off next month in his hometown Brisbane. Each event is a party-style atmosphere with vibrant visuals, special guests including Kah-Lo, p-rallel and Osmosis Jones, and plenty of surprises. Starting in Brisbane at Dream Valley on Saturday February 15, then off to Melbourne performing at the St Kilda Festival on Sunday 16 February, Sydney at Liberty Hall Courts on Saturday February 22, Adelaide at The Fantail on Friday February 28, and Fremantle at Port Beach Brewery on Saturday March 1. Young Franco will then head to the US with show dates in Los Angeles at The Roxy Theatre on Friday March 14, San Francisco at Monarch on Saturday March 15, Miami at ZeyZey on Friday March 21 before wrapping up in Brooklyn at House of Yes on Saturday March 22.

Young Franco ‘it’s Franky baby!’ US Tour Dates

Friday 14 March – The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, California

Saturday 15 March – Monarch, San Francisco, California

Friday 21 March – ZeyZey, Miami, Florida

Saturday 22 March – House Of Yes, Brooklyn, New York

ABOUT YOUNG FRANCO

Brisbane native, Young Franco is well and truly establishing himself as one of Australia's most legendary DJ and producers. His discography is sitting on over 200 million streams across all singles to date and has four ARIA Certified Gold records ("Juice", Drop Your Love", "Miss You", "About This Thing"). The past year has seen him take stages all across the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand for a string of sold-out headline shows where he followed with huge slots at Australian festivals Splendour In The Grass and Listen Out Festival. Alongside his impressive catalogue, Young Franco has released official remixes for Glass Animals & Denzel Curry’s ‘Tokyo Drifting’, Charli XCX’ ‘1999’, Dua Lipa’s ‘IDGAF’, Ruel’s ‘Painkiller’ w/ Denzel Curry & Hope Tala’s ‘Mad’. He has also collaborated on global syncs for major brands such as Apple, Google, Starbucks, Topshop, FIFA, 23, KIA, and Coca-Cola and more for various songs.

ABOUT GENERAL LEVY

General Levy is a true veteran and remains one of the most in-demand MCs in the UK. Levy grew up in a community heavily influenced by reggae from an early age, where a sense of militancy was instilled in him, along with a love and respect for rebel music. He was also inspired by his older brother, Winston Irie, who had a vast record collection spanning ska, rocksteady, calypso, soul, hip-hop, and reggae, providing Levy with a steady diet of music throughout his adolescent years. General Levy went on to build a reputation as a creative and talented MC, working with one of the biggest independent reggae labels, Fashion Records. Alongside their in-house producer Gussie P, they produced a string of underground dancehall hits, such as “Original Length and Strength,” “Heat,” “Breeze,” “The Wig,” and “Champagne Body.” In 1992, he released his first album for Gussie P, titled Double Trouble, a collaboration with Jamaican legend Capleton, which cemented Levy’s arrival on the international reggae circuit. He later released his second album, Wickedest General, on Fashion Records. The album track "Heat" was voted Best Single, and General Levy was recognised as Best Reggae DJ/MC by the British reggae industry, earning him three gold awards and further cementing his status as one of the UK's premier MC.

ABOUT TOMMY VILLIERS

Tommy Villiers (also known as Thomas George Villiers) is an English musician from Saffron Walden. Introduced to dance music by his brother, he began producing drum and bass tracks, which he uploaded to SoundCloud. While studying at the Royal Northern College of Music, Tommy joined the band See Thru Hands, co-founded the group Porij, and began releasing music. He also collaborated with Piri, releasing the mixtape Frog.mp3, which they promoted on the Froge.tour. Together, they released several singles, including Soft Spot, Beachin', On & On, Feel It, Updown, and Nice 2 Me. In addition to his collaborations, Tommy has released several solo singles, including a remix of LF System’s Afraid to Feel.

