Young Franco Collaborates With Tones And I & CHAII on New Single '(Can't Get You) Off My Mind'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global star Tones And I, Aussie artist and producer Young Franco and Kiwi artist and producer CHAII, come together to launch the first-ever Coke Studio Australia and New Zealand track and music video, ‘(Can’t Get You) Off My Mind’, available now on all streaming platforms.

Fans have been given an access all areas (AAA) pass to experience the making of ‘(Can’t Get You) Off My Mind’ track and music video, through the socials of all three artists and official Coke Studio Hub. This track kicks off the first season of the Coke Studio platform in Australia and New Zealand.

Global Aussie star Tones And I said: "It was great to work with Young Franco and CHAII, and bring our fans along for the journey at Coke Studio. I think it's sick that Coke Studio celebrates the power of music in bringing people from different backgrounds, cultures, and styles together. It was a big collaboration for all of us, coming together to make something fun, which is what most music is, I think.”

Aussie artist and producer Young Franco said: “To work with Tones And I and CHAII has allowed me to experiment with different sounds, which, as an artist and producer, was such a great experience. Regarding the sound, we wanted to embody a funky era of disco in the song, a vibe that I love to incorporate in a lot of my own music. Despite the underlying nostalgic roots, the beat still feels modern and of the moment. It felt right to bring in some retro cues and modernise them to play on the heritage and culture of the Coke brand”.

New Zealand artist and producer CHAII said: “Getting to work with my Aussie pals has been exciting. We wanted to create a song full of energy that is soulful yet something you can dance to. It’s been a great journey and the friendships that came out of it have been the highlight for me. I hope you enjoy what we have made and can create some fun memories like I did making the song with Tones And I and Young Franco."

You can check out the new track and video ‘(Can’t Get You) Off My Mind’ on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify, and for more magical moments fans can keep an eye out for future Coke Studio Australia and New Zealand artist collisions coming soon via the Coke Studio Hub.

About Tones And I

As an inimitable vocalist, clever lyricist, deft producer, and inventive creator, Tones And I stretches the scope of pop music with unpredictable and undeniable anthems of her own design. Since exploding onto the global scene in 2019 as a busker from the Mornington Peninsula, Australia, she has smashed records, garnered multiple awards, sold out tours, surpassed 10 billion streams and reached multi-platinum heights around the world. Taking the helm, she personally shapes her vision by not only writing and performing, but also producing and directing visuals. Tones And I is a creative force and never stops pushing forward.

About Young Franco

Brisbane native, Young Franco is well and truly establishing himself as one of Australia's most legendary producers. His discography is sitting on over 180 million streams across all singles to date and three ARIA Certified Gold records. The past year has seen him take stages all across the US and Europe for a string of sold-out headline shows where he followed with huge slots at Australian festivals Splendour In The Grass and Listen Out festival. Alongside his impressive catalogue, Young Franco has released official remixes for Glass Animals & Denzel Curry ‘Tokyo Drifting’, Charli XCX’ ‘1999’, Dua Lipa’s ‘IDGAF’, Ruel’s ‘Painkiller’ w/ Denzel Curry & Hope Tala’s ‘Mad’.

About CHAII

Artist/producer/creative-director CHAII, from New Zealand, showcased her creative vision on the debut EP 'Lightswitch', featuring tracks like 'Lightswitch', 'Nobody Know', and 'South', featured in Apple and FENDI campaigns and Tony Hawk Pro Skater and EA Sports’ FIFA 21. CHAII, announced as the first NZ Spotify RADAR artist, blends multicultural influences, drawing from her Persian background and a background in Spatial Design and Audio Engineering. Pursuing music full-time since 2019, her track 'Digebasse' went viral, leading to a label deal and solidifying her dynamic presence in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Giulia McGauran

Comments