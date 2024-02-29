Yot Club Releases New Single 'Nostalgia'

Yot Club, the indie-pop brainchild of Brooklyn-based Ryan Kaiser, releases the second single “Nostalgia” and accompanying visualizer from his upcoming album Rufus, slated for release on March 29th via Amuse.

The second track on the album, “Nostalgia” builds on the framework for Rufus with confessional songwriting and an added cinematic atmosphere to Kaiser's sonic palate. Bouncy synths and a fast-paced drum beat balance out the melancholic lyrics, resulting in a bittersweet-yet-comforting feeling similar to that of reminiscing about the past.

Nostalgia is a concept that Kaiser is unafraid to lean into — “I don't like anything that sounds like it was made now,” he notes, as “Nostalgia” rings out like the perfect soundtrack to a movie montage directed by John Hughes (with just a pinch of The Postal Service). The accompanying visualizer brings the single artwork to life, animating the project's illustrated character.

“Even the sty times feel nostalgic after enough time passes,” explains Kaiser. “Sometimes it's nice to just let yourself romanticize the past, this song is about just sort of reveling in that feeling.”

“Nostalgia” follows first album single “Pixel,” a moody, retro-futuristic track with a sense of urgency that introduces listeners to Rufus. The follow-up project to his 2023 collaborative singles with spill tab and Jordana allows listeners a deeper, more vulnerable look into the inner workings of Yot Club's thoughts.

The 13-track album explores themes of juxtaposition, introspection, and nostalgia through Kaiser's signature lo-fi sound and relatable storytelling. Rufus includes co-writes with the likes of Tommy English (Carly Rae Jepsen, Kacey Musgraves), Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Harrison Lipton, and singer Charli Adams, with Patrick Wimberly (Lil Yachty, Joji, Blood Orange, MGMT) on mixing duties, and the result is a collection of songs that sounds bolder and brighter.

Since adopting the Yot Club moniker in 2019, Kaiser has released countless singles (including platinum-certified “YKWIM?”) and EPs, earning him over one billion global streams and praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Earmilk, American Songwriter, and more. The Mississippi-raised artist released his debut album off the record in 2022, followed by a sold-out headlining tour across the United States.

Kaiser recently announced a North American headline tour with Boyscott in support of Rufus, with multiple dates selling out almost instantly and resulting in venue upgrades in both Boston and Los Angeles. Due to high demand after selling out the iconic Bowery Ballroom, a second New York City show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn was also added to the end of the tour. A full list of dates can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets to the upcoming shows HERE.

TOUR DATES

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

April 27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT) *

April 28 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (VENUE UPGRADE)*

April 30 - Montreal, QE @ Petite Campus *

May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison *

May 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

May 4 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

May 5 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

May 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

May 7 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

May 13 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Mission Theater *

May 14 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's *

May 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

May 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre (VENUE UPGRADE) *

May 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

May 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

May 22 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub *

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues Dallas *

May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

May 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade *

May 28 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub *

May 29 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

May 31 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House *

June 1 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

June 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (JUST ADDED)

* With Boyscott support

About Yot Club

26-year-old Ryan Kaiser moved from Nashville to Brooklyn, at the tail-end of 2022 and quickly made a name for himself creating daydreamy, sun-blasted, Polaroid-pop as Yot Club. Rewind to 2019 when, fresh out of college and out of nowhere, Kaiser's song “YKWIM?” became a go-to sad song for nostalgia-centric TikToks. (It's now 2x RIAA Platinum, contributing to Kaiser's more than 1 billion global streams.)

Accordingly the major labels came calling, but the Mississippi-native stayed grounded, prolific, and singular in his vision, releasing his self-produced bedroom pop EPs and loosies, before signing to Amuse, dropping his debut LP off the grid in 2022, and performing extensively in the States and Europe.

With Yot Club's second full-length, Rufus, releasing this March Kaiser is expanding his sonic palette and challenging his own established modes by collaborating: writing with Tommy English (Carly Rae Jepsen, Kacey Musgraves), and singer Charli Adams, with Patrick Wimberly (formerly one-half of Chairlift) on mixing duties. His lo-fi hooks are bolder and brighter with a new cinematic scope.

Photo Credit: Ariel Fisher